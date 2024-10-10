Blake Lively Wishes “It Ends with Us ”Costar Isabela Ferrer a Happy Birthday: ‘Angel’

Lively played the role of Lily Bloom alongside Ferrer's young Lily Bloom character in the 2024 film

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Isabela Ferrer (left) and Blake Lively on June 15, 2024 in Grapevine, Texas

Blake Lively is showing all kinds of love to Isabela Ferrer in honor of her birthday.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, the actress, 37, shared a post on her Instagram Stories to commemorate her It Ends with Us costar turning 24.

“Feeling grateful for all my loved ones today,” Lively - who played the role of Lily Bloom in the movie - wrote alongside a photo of her and Ferrer lying on a bed.

“Happy birthday to this angel @isabela.ferrer,” she added. “Your integrity, strength, grace, kindness, resilience and bravery is a gift to all who know you. We ❤️ you.”

Blake Lively/Instagram Blake Lively's Instagram Stories

Ferrer, who played the role of young Lily Bloom, also paid tribute to herself on her day.

Sharing a short clip on her Instagram Stories, the star wrote, “Happy birthday to me <3,” and tagged “Trastevere Roma, Italia” as the post's location.

Released in 2024, It Ends With Us is the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel of the same name.

Speaking about the movie, which also stars Justin Baldoni and Atlas Corrigan, Lively told PEOPLE in April 2024, "Lily resonated with an enormous amount of people, as the success of the book made clear.”

"Stepping into a character who’s had such a meaningful impact is an honor to take on,” she added. “I loved Lily, and I hope that love is felt by those who care about her like I do, and also those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film."

Meanwhile, Lively's birthday message to her costar comes after she and her husband Ryan Reynolds snapped themselves during a dinner date at Café Chelsea in New York City.

In the photo, the duo smiled as they sat by a window showcasing the city street behind them.



Read the original article on People.