Blake Shelton Admits Getting a Tattoo 20 Years Ago Was 'One of the Worst Mistakes' He's Ever Made

Don’t expect to see Blake Shelton at the tattoo shop — like, ever.

In a new interview with CMT, the country music star, 48, revealed that after getting a pretty sizable tattoo on his arm decades ago, he made the executive decision to not ink his body again.

“They say that tattoos are addictive. I got this tattoo about 20 years ago and decided it was, in the moment, one of the worst mistakes of my life and I’m never doing that again. I stuck to that,” Shelton said in an Instagram clip shared on Jan. 23.

The “God’s Country” singer has a large black tattoo that wraps around his left forearm. Although he might have regrets about getting it done, he’s put it on display on stage.

On Feb. 27, Shelton is hitting the road for his Friends & Heroes Tour, a gig he even made merch for. The 12-date run spanning North America will include special guests Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, Trace Adkins and Emily Ann Roberts.

The series of concerts is a part of Shelton’s “new chapter" alongside the release of his latest single “Texas."

"The last couple of years, especially since I've retired from The Voice, I've just kind of been trying to be very mindful of the next thing that I do, be thoughtful about it and be sure that I'm not just doing things because I'm on the hamster wheel anymore," Shelton told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview in November. "It happens, and before you know it, you go, 'My God, where have the last 10 years gone?'"

Shelton recently celebrated New Year’s on ABC's Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest, on which he performed from his live music bar, Ole Red, in Las Vegas. Gwen Stefani, who Shelton married in July 2021, supported her husband from the couple’s ranch in Oklahoma.

