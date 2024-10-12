Blank Park Zoo provides update on train derailment
Blank Park Zoo provides update on train derailment
Blank Park Zoo provides update on train derailment
Michael Moore wants President Joe Biden to leave the White House a “hero.” According to the renowned filmmaker, the president ought to take advantage of “full immunity” and pass a “bucket list” of reforms in his last 100 days in office. “With a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions of people in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible,” Moore wrote on his Substack on Saturday.Referencing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity tha
Gisèle Pelicot briefly exited the courtroom as one of her alleged abusers testified
A South Carolina couple’s dream of retiring near Boston was stolen after their property was fraudulently sold by imposters.
Donald Trump, while giving a speech Friday in Colorado during which he used teleprompters, falsely claimed that he doesn’t use them.Not only that, but the chronically truth-averse candidate repeated a debunked assertion on the same topic: that Vice President Kamala Harris used a teleprompter during her Univision town hall the day prior.“Did you see where she did a town hall yesterday and she used a teleprompter? I never saw a town—you don’t use teleprompters. We don’t use teleprompters, period,
The former president joked about his successor as he spoke about the cost of child care.
“That’s what I want to do when I grow up!” the 11-year-old reportedly said while in Norfolk with mom Kate Middleton
Donald Trump is said to have used the slur at a Trump Tower dinner, where he also suggested that donors need to provide more help to his campaign.
A British TV host has shared insights from inside Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ notorious parties, saying that she saw a lot of drug-taking from models who ended up either becoming addicts or meeting an untimely death.Precious Muir moved to New York City in 2005 while she was in her early twenties and was told she had to “network” with big name celebrities if she was going to make a name for herself. Muir said she was then approached to attend a party hosted by Combs in 2007 with a driver shuttling her fr
Comparing temperatures in the ocean along the equator between now and last year, it's evident that we are in for a La Niña winter. Meteorologist Melinda Singh explains what this means for Canada.
Miley Cyrus shared photos on IG of her new Dolce & Gabbana eyewear campaign where she poses in sheer black lace lingerie and hold-ups in the back seat of a car.
An 11-month financial ordeal for a Brampton, Ont., family has ended after a tenant who refused to pay rent or utilities finally moved out. As Seán O’Shea reports, the tenant is gone but he still owes the family $32,000.
The reality star died on Sept. 30 at age 60
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went out to dinner with friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at The Corner Store in Soho.
Neil Cavuto declared that the false FEMA claims pushed by the GOP nominee "cannot be tolerated."
The former secretary of state's sarcastic comment spoke volumes.
Welcome to October Surprise, the Daily Beast’s daily countdown to the biggest election of our lifetime. It’s only 25 days until Election Day and here’s what’s happening in the race to the White House between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.THE DOWNLOADTim Walz ripped Donald Trump as a heathen and a hypocrite on Friday for outsourcing his “God Bless the USA” Bibles to China.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Sta
The British singer shared a mirror selfie on Instagram championing two major 2024 trends - see photos
CNN law enforcement analyst and former Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow discusses former President Donald Trump’s ramped up requests for security, including transport by military aircraft and additional security measures on the ground at the former president’s campaign stops.
The late night host said that Trump is now a “founding farter” of the United States.
While the newly developed storm-proof homes have endured a few storms since people moved in last year, Hurricanes Helene and Milton put those features to the test.