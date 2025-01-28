Blanket of Snow Stretches From Great Plains to East Coast

Satellite imagery from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) revealed a swath of snow stretching from the Great Plains to the East Coast on Sunday, January 27.

“Ice coverage can also be seen in Saginaw Bay, Lake St Clair, Lake Erie, and along the southern shoreline of Lake Michigan,” CIRA wrote.

Two Arctic cold fronts were expected to bring heavy snowfall and gusty winds to parts of the Great Lakes, the northern Mid-Atlantic, and New England through Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful