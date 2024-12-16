Blast of snow will bring a swath of travel hazards to the Prairies

After a snowy and slippery weekend for folks across parts of the eastern Prairies, there will only be a brief break before more heavy snow blankets the Prairie provinces on Wednesday.

Pacific moisture will track through British Columbia on Tuesday and spill over the Rocky Mountains, where it will cool and bring snow to the Prairies throughout Wednesday.

Snow will start along Alberta's foothills on Wednesday morning, quickly bringing a couple of centimetres of snow to Calgary—the first bout of accumulating snow the city will have seen this month.

A clipper developing over southern Alberta will prolong the snowfall on Wednesday afternoon but will move south into Montana by the overnight, taking the snow with it.

Prairies forecast precipitation Wednesday morning - Dec. 16, 2024

Snow fuelled by the Pacific moisture will continue, however, to move through central Alberta and into southwestern Saskatchewan throughout Wednesday. A swath of heavy snow will fall around the Edmonton area and towards the Saskatchewan border.

Snow will end for all of Alberta by Wednesday evening as the snow fully moves into Saskatchewan. Heavy snow is expected for the province south of Prince Albert, including Saskatoon. The heaviest of the snow will fall in a swath from the western border, around Kindersley, towards Brandon, Man. Regina will be in the direct path of this snow as well.

Prairies forecast snowfall accumulation - Dec. 16, 2024

Wind gusts of 40-60 km/h will blow the snow over open highways and roads, reducing visibility to whiteout conditions at times. The highest wind gusts of up to 80 km/h will be limited to southern Alberta and southwestern Saskatchewan, where the clipper tracks south.

Folks can expect hazardous evening commutes on Wednesday as the early sunset will reduce visibility in the blowing snow even more. Remember not to drive through the snow with high-beams on at night as it will blind yourself and others.

The snow will end in Saskatchewan by Thursday morning, having moved into southern Manitoba overnight.

Prairies forecast wind gusts Wednesday evening - Dec. 16, 2024

Arctic air moving in could cause readings to bottom out on Wednesday with highs around -20°C. However, the dive will be followed by a brief warm-up before another dose of Arctic air arrives in time for the weekend. Conditions will then trend much milder before Christmas and beyond.

A couple of systems will bring snow to northern areas for the duration, but no major storms are on the horizon—only a few opportunities for snow at times along the warm and cold fronts as they track across the region.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on conditions across the Prairies.