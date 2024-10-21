Blasts heard in Lebanon as Israel vows to hit Hezbollah's financial sites

Jaroslav Lukiv - BBC News
·3 min read
Smoke rises across the skyline of southern Beirut, appearing to come from a building glowing orange on the far right of the scene.
Smoke was seen rising over Beirut's southern suburbs after Israeli air strikes late on Sunday [Reuters]

Israel has carried out more air strikes in Beirut and southern Lebanon, including on branches of a bank that it says is supporting Hezbollah.

Explosions were heard in southern Beirut's Dahieh district, an area controlled by Hezbollah, as well as the Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon. It is unclear whether there are any casualties.

The Israeli military earlier warned people living in 25 areas in Lebanon - including 14 in the capital Beirut - that it planned to carry out strikes throughout the night.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also said it would target banks and other financial infrastructure supporting Hezbollah.

In a statement on Sunday evening, IDF spokesman Rear Adm Daniel Hagari warned that "anyone located near sites used to fund Hezbollah’s terror activities must move away from these locations immediately".

"We will strike several targets in the coming hours and additional targets throughout the night," he said.

"In the coming days, we will reveal how Iran funds Hezbollah's terror activities by using civilian institutions, associations, and NGOs that act as fronts for terrorism," the Israeli spokesman added.

Lebanon's state-run news agency NNA reported strikes on branches of the bank Al-Qard Al-Hassan association, including in the eastern Bekaa Valley.

It also reported a strike on the bank's branch near Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut. Footage showed smoke billowing following a blast near the airport.

The bank has more than 30 branches across Lebanon, including 15 in densely-populated areas in Beirut, Reuters reported.

Israel accuses the association of funnelling Iranian money to the group to fund buying and storing weapons and to pay the salaries of its members. The US also says it is used by Hezbollah to manage its finances.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it had fired more rockets into Israel on Sunday, targeting military bases. It also said it fired at Israeli troops on the ground in southern Lebanon.

Map of Beirut and its suburbs, showing Dahieh marked as the 'location of Israeli strikes' south of the capital
[BBC]

On Sunday evening, the IDF said that dozens of projectiles - which usually means rockets - had been fired at northern Israel in the past 24 hours.

It also said that its warplanes conducted "an intelligence-based strike on a command centre of Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters and an underground weapons workshop in Beirut".

It said steps had been taken to "reduce the possibility of civilian casualties".

Israel has been accused by Hezbollah and Lebanese officials of targeting civilians, which it denies.

On Sunday, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) accused the IDF of deliberately demolishing an observation tower and perimeter fence of a UN position in the southern Lebanese town of Marwahin on the border with Israel. It follows similar incidents in recent weeks.

"Yet again, we note that breaching a UN position and damaging UN assets is a flagrant violation of international law and Security Council resolution 1701," the Unifil said in a statement.

In a separate development, the Lebanese army said three of it soldiers were killed after a military vehicle was hit by an Israeli air strike in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon.

Israel has not yet commented on the two reported incidents.

Lebanon's army has historically stayed out of cross-border clashes between Israel and Hezbollah - but a number of its troops have been killed in Israeli attacks since fighting escalated last month.

Hezbollah - a powerful militant group in Lebanon - says it has been firing on Israeli positions in solidarity with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Both Hezbollah and Hamas are backed by Iran.

Lebanese officials estimate that more than 2,400 people have been killed in the country over the past year. Israel says 59 people have been killed in northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights over the same period.

Latest Stories

  • Explosions in Beirut after Israel warns of overnight strikes

    Blasts began in the southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital on Sunday evening

  • At least 73 killed in Israeli strike in northern Gaza, local officials say

    Israel says it hit a "Hamas terror target" and the number of casualties is "exaggerated" and does not match their reports.

  • A drone targets the Israeli prime minister's house during new barrages with Hezbollah

    JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's government said a drone targeted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house Saturday, with no casualties, as fighting with Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Gaza -based Hamas showed no pause after the killing of the Hamas mastermind of last year’s Oct. 7 attack.

  • Brazil's president cancels Russia trip after injuring head

    The 78-year-old president was scheduled to travel to Russia to attend the Brics summit.

  • AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

    Israel says it will target Hezbollah's financial arm and begins striking Beirut

  • Israel's military says it attacked Hezbollah's intelligence HQ in Beirut

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Israel said its air force attacked Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut on Sunday as well as an underground workshop for the production of weapons. In a statement, the Israeli military said its fighter jets killed three Hezbollah commanders, including Alhaj Abbas Salameh, a senior figure in the group's southern command, Radja Abbas Awache, a communications expert, and Ahmad Ali Hussein, who it said was responsible for strategic weapons development. Hezbollah made no immediate comment.

  • Israel says it killed the Hamas mastermind behind October 7. Here’s what we know

    More than a year after Hamas’ devastating October 7 attacks on Israel, the country’s military said Thursday it had killed the man it considers to have been the chief architect of that cross-border incursion – raising questions about the future of the war and of the militant group itself, which has faced blow after blow in recent months.

  • Video published by Ukraine allegedly shows North Korean soldiers in Russia

    A video purporting to show dozens of North Korean recruits lining up to collect Russian military fatigues has been released by Ukrainian officials, who say it shows the introduction of troops sent by Pyongyang into the conflict. The video, published by Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, which operates under the Culture and Information Ministry, allegedly shows North Korean soldiers standing in line to pick up bags, clothes and other apparel from Russian servicemen. “The video clearly shows North Korean citizens being given Russian uniforms under the direction of the Russian military,” he said.

  • IDF says it has begun dismantling Hezbollah tunnel network found in southern Lebanon

    The IDF said more than 50 tunnel shafts and other 'terrorist infrastructure' had been destroyed and a cache of weapons including landmines and anti-tank missiles seized.View on euronews

  • North Korea is sending ‘large numbers of troops’ to Russia, according to Seoul

    North Korea has decided to send ‘large numbers of troops’ to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, and 1,500 North Korean soldiers are already training in the Russian Far East, South Korean intelligence said on Friday.

  • Israel blasted by UNIFIL for bulldozing observation tower

    Israel has once again been scolded by the United Nations' peacekeeping force in Lebanon, which accused Israeli fighters of bulldozing one of its observation towers near Marwahin.

  • North Korean troops seen being equipped in Russia ahead of likely deployment to Ukraine

    North Korean soldiers have been filmed receiving uniforms and equipment at a training ground in Russia’s far east, appearing to confirm reports from South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) that 1,500 soldiers have been shipped over for military training to be deployed in Ukraine.

  • Pentagon chief says cannot confirm reports North Korean troops in Russia for possible Ukraine deployment

    U.S. Defense Secretary LLoyd Austin said on Saturday he could not confirm reports that North Korea has sent troops to Russia ahead of what could be a deployment to the war in Ukraine, but added such a move would be concerning, if true. South Korea's spy agency said on Friday that North Korea has shipped 1,500 special forces troops to Russia's Far East for training and acclimatizing at local military bases and will likely be deployed for combat in the war in Ukraine. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused North Korea on Thursday of deploying officers alongside Russia and preparing to send 10,000 soldiers to help Moscow's war effort.

  • Israel intensifies strikes in Lebanon, Gaza as hopes of truce fade

    STORY: The Israeli military pounded Beirut and Gaza on Sunday (October 20), after what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said was an assassination attempt by "Iran's proxy Hezbollah" the day before. :: Israeli army handoutThe army released video of what it said was an attack on Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut on Sunday. Reuters could not verify the date and location of the video released. It comes as Hezbollah also continued to fire rockets into northern Israel through the weekend.On Saturday, an Israeli spokesman said a drone was launched at Netanyahu's holiday home.The prime minister was not there at the time, and it was not immediately clear if the home was hit. Netanyahu called it a "grave mistake", as Israel prepares to retaliate for an Iranian missile barrage earlier this month.There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah. In Gaza, Israeli bombardments killed more than 100 people across the coastal enclave, medics and Hamas media said.Most of the casualties came from strikes on a multi-floor building in the northern town of Beit Lahiya.Promises by all sides to keep fighting have chilled hopes that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Wednesday might lead to truces in Gaza and Lebanon.:: Israeli army handoutIsrael released footage on Saturday said to show the final moments of the Hamas leader before an Israeli tank destroyed the building he was in.Reuters was able to verify the location of the video, but not the date it was shot. Its military also published newly declassified footage it says shows Sinwar and his family, walking through a tunnel in an unknown location, hours before the Oct. 7 attacks.Reuters was not able to verify the location or date of this video.U.S Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in Italy on Saturday, he wants more humanitarian aid going in to Gaza as civilians struggle to survive.He also said the United States would like to see Israel scale back some of its strikes in and around Beirut.Although sources say, with U.S. elections approaching, Israel is looking to seize the moment and use intensified military operations to ensure its regional rivals cannot regroup before a new president enters the White House in January.

  • Trump kicks off a Pennsylvania rally by talking about Arnold Palmer's genitalia

    LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign suggested he would begin previewing his closing argument Saturday night with Election Day barely two weeks away. But the former president kicked off his rally with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late, legendary golfer's genitalia.

  • Putin's UK Ambassador Says 1 Aspect Of Ukraine War Is 'Worrying' Kremlin

    It was not Russia's growing reliance on "pariah states" like Iran and North Korea, though.

  • ‘This Is Conflation!’: Tapper Shuts Down Mike Johnson’s Latest Spin on Trump’s Remarks

    CNN host Jake Tapper showed two clips with evidence of Donald Trump making serious threats against his critics – and yet House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to face up to reality.In a heated discussion on State of the Union, the pair clashed over Trump’s menacing “enemies from within” rhetoric used during the presidential race.“In multiple interviews this week, Donald Trump repeatedly referred to prominent Democrats and others on the left in the United States, American citizens as ‘the enemy from

  • ’60 Minutes’ Responds To Donald Trump, Says He’s Making A “False” Claim That Its Kamala Harris Interview Was Deceitfully Edited

    After Donald Trump’s continued attacks, 60 Minutes issued a statement today in which pushed back on the former president’s claim that its interview with Kamala Harris was deceitfully edited. Trump has continuously blasted the show and CBS, even calling for the network’s broadcast license to be revoked. In a Face the Nation promo for its …

  • Trump is selling $100K ‘Swiss-made’ watches. A search for who makes them took a bizarre turn

    The watch-maker lists its address as a small office in a rural Wyoming town, the investigation revealed

  • Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video

    The Canadian prime minister made the allegations under oath at the nation’s Foreign Interference Commission The post Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video appeared first on TheWrap.