Blasts in Yemen as UK, US strike more Houthi targets

STORY: Explosions were seen in Yemen's capital Sanaa in the early hours of Tuesday (January 23) morning as U.S. and British forces said they carried out a fresh round of strikes in Yemen.

Reuters footage showed bright orange flashes from Sanaa's skyline, with audio of planes flying overhead.

Footage released by the British defence ministry showed aircraft taking off from an unidentified location. The ministry said precision-guided bombs were used to strike multiple targets near the Sanaa airfield.

The Pentagon said a Houthi underground storage site was targeted, as well as missile and surveillance capabilities used by the Iran-aligned group against Red Sea shipping.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have said their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians as Israel strikes Gaza.

The Houthi attacks have disrupted global shipping, stoking fears of global inflation, and deepened concern that fallout from the Israel-Hamas war could destabilize the Middle East.