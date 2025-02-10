The Bleep Off! Christina Haack and Tarek & Heather El Moussa Can't Stop Dropping F-Bombs on “The Flip Off”

HGTV sounded more like HBO on the latest episode of The Flip Off!

Episode two of Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa and Christina Haack's new series was a tense one for the three competitors — and that stress seemingly manifested in their colorful exclamations. They wracked up nine bleep-worthy swears, five of which were seemingly F-bombs, in one hour of home makeover TV.

Christina in particular was letting the foul language fly with three uses of the F-word. Tarek and Heather came in with what appeared to be one each, though the camera angles make it difficult to read their lips in some scenes. And Kylie Wing, Christina's design partner who has stepped in to help fill her ex Josh Hall's empty spot on the show, was responsible for one more.

While Tarek and Heather's bleeps often came in moments of tension — when they broke an item or messed up a task — Christina's were casually strewn throughout. "I’m not telling you my f—ing partner. There’s zero chance that’s happening," she tells the El Moussas in one scene early on. "Still looks like s— in here," she jokes later to another member of her team, contractor Michael Lange, when entering a bedroom that's down to the studs.

While the volume of cursing may seem surprising, the house flipping showdown has deviated from the HGTV norm from the start.

The premise revolves around pitting exes and co-parents Christina and Tarek against one another in a house-flipping showdown. When Christina's would-be teammate and third husband, Josh, filed for divorce in the middle of filming, the drama got even more real. And of course, that's all on top of the high-stakes home makeovers they're executing, competing for bragging rights and a family vacation paid for by their opponent.

Courtesy HGTV Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa and Heather El Moussa on 'The Flip Off' Season 1.

The show's two-hour premiere in particular was emotionally loaded as Christina broke the news to Tarek that she and Josh had "officially split up" and the pair ended up having a tear-filled heart-to-heart during which they forgave one another for their past behavior "100 percent."

Despite their brutal divorce, including a marriage-ending 2016 incident during which Tarek fled their home with a gun and Christina called 9-1-1, the exes have, for the most part, found ways to come together over the years.

With a few exceptions, they've amicably co-parented their kids Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9. (Tarek is also dad to son Tristan, 2, with Heather, and Christina shares son Hudson, 5, with ex Ant Anstead). In January 2024, Tarek shared that their relationship was better than it's been, ever since the separation."

And after Christina and Josh's split, Tarek and Heather both expressed their support for her. “We’re here for anything she needs, honestly,” Tarek told Access Hollywood on a red carpet in December 2024. “I know there’s a lot of stuff going on in the world between the co-parenting, but at the end of the day, we’re actually friends. We take care of each other, we’re really supportive.”

The Flip Off airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on HGTV.



