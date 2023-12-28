BlendJet recalls nearly 5M portable blenders due to fire, laceration hazards

BlendJet told consumers to cut the rubber seal on the base of their BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders into pieces and send a photo with the serial number and the rubber pieces to the firm to get free a replacement. Photo courtesy cpsc.gov.

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- BlendJet recalled 4.8 million portable blenders after reports of burning and laceration injuries.

According to a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, BlendJet recalled 4.8 million of its BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders on Thursday. About 117,000 of the units were sold in Canada.

The recalled blenders can overheat and catch fire, and the blender blades can break off, according to the CPSC. BlendJet has received approximately 329 reports of blades breaking while in use, with one reported laceration injury.

There also were and 17 reports of overheating or fires resulting in property damage claims of about $150,000 and 49 reports of minor burns.

Consumers can identify whether their blender is subject to recall by entering the first four digits of the serial number on the bottom of the unit into the Is my BlendJet 2 Recalled? tool.

Consumers should contact BlendJet for a free replacement of the BlendJet 2 base unit. BlendJet advised consumers to remove and cut the rubber seal from the base of the blender into three or more pieces and send a photo showing the serial number and the rubber pieces to blendjet.com/safetyandrecall or safety@blendjet.com, or by calling 844-334-0562.