Blessing of the fleet

The Daily Beast

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle has reached a crescendo as their dueling lawsuits offer deeply contrasting perspectives. While Lively alleges that Baldoni sexually harassed her and then attacked her career by orchestrating a “smear” campaign against her with his publicist and crisis manager, Baldoni argues that it was Lively who planted negative stories about him and added the lawsuit to seal the deal on destroying his reputation—in an effort to salvage her own after an embarrassi