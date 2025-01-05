Blessing of the fleet

Latest Stories
- People
Nelly Furtado Shares Makeup-Free Bikini Photos as She Celebrates Body Positivity: 'New Levels of Self-Love'
The singer spoke about fully embracing herself in a post on Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 5
- People
Man Finds Decades-Old Christmas Gift Inside Walls of Parents’ House While Renovating: ‘It Had My Name on It’
Tim King, a 53-year-old Illinois man, tells PEOPLE the gift is estimated to be from 1978, when he was around 6 years old
- Hello!
Amanda Holden stuns in strapless corset and tiny mini skirt
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden stunned in a strapless corset and tiny mini skirt after ushering in the New Year with her family – see pictures.
- People
What Happened to the Real Von Trapp Family from “The Sound of Music”? Here’s Where They Ended Up After Fleeing Austria (No, They Didn’t Climb Over the Hills!)
The von Trapp Family Singers performed across the globe until their final performance in 1955
- People
Mary Steenburgen Says She Thought Husband Ted Danson Was ‘Slick’ Until He Said “This” Phrase ‘After Making Love’ (Exclusive)
“It’s pretty thrilling to go through life with Ted Danson,” she tells PEOPLE of her husband, whom she married in 1995
- Elle
Taylor Swift Looks Stunning in swimsuit Shot From BTS Pics of Her Eras Tour
Taylor Swift’s backup singer Jeslyn Gorman shared a carousel of photos from her 2024, which included a number of behind-the-scenes pics from the epic Era Tour.
- People
Robert De Niro Says Mornings Nowadays Are Spent Watching Ms. Rachel with His 20-Month-Old Daughter
The actor shares his youngest child with Tiffany Chen
- Elle
Why Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Are Skipping the 2025 Golden Globes
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively won’t be attending the Golden Globe Award, despite Reynolds’s film Deadpool & Wolverine clinching a Golden Globe nomination.
- Hello!
Cara Delevingne stuns fans after sharing jaw-dropping 'pregnancy' photo
Cara Delevingne shocks fans with a 'pregnancy' photo, reveals American Horror Story role, and reflects on a transformative 2024.
- People
Angelina Jolie Beams in All-White as She Debuts Bangs for First Red Carpet Since Finalizing Divorce from Brad Pitt
The ‘Maria’ actress is set to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards
- BuzzFeed
People Who Got Revenge Are Sharing Their Wildest Stories, And I Gasped At Some Of These
"I rubbed his pillowcases on my bootyhole before he picked up his stuff, and he got a terrible case of pinkeye."
- The Daily Beast
Who’s Telling the Truth: Blake Lively or Justin Baldoni?
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle has reached a crescendo as their dueling lawsuits offer deeply contrasting perspectives. While Lively alleges that Baldoni sexually harassed her and then attacked her career by orchestrating a “smear” campaign against her with his publicist and crisis manager, Baldoni argues that it was Lively who planted negative stories about him and added the lawsuit to seal the deal on destroying his reputation—in an effort to salvage her own after an embarrassi
- People
Woman Praised ‘Incredible’ Ex-Husband amid Their Divorce in TikTok Video. Weeks Later, They Are Both Dead in a Murder-Suicide
Jennifer and Brandon Sheffield were found dead by gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide by police in Mississippi on Dec. 28, according to reports
- People
Haley Joel Osment Poses for Rare Family Photo with Younger Sister Emily During Glam Night Out
Haley Joel shared the sibling snap on Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 5
- TVLine.com
The TVLine-Up: What’s Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Jan. 5
This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch column, our monthly breakdown of What’s on Streaming, and our master list of Every New TV Show Premiering in 2025. With over 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or …
- BANG Showbiz
Steve Burton engaged
'General Hospital' actor Steve Burton has got engaged to Michelle Lundstrom.
- People
Travis Tritt's 3 Kids: All About His Sons and Daughter (and Why the Country Star Didn't Want Them to Pursue Musical Careers)
The “Help Me Hold On” singer is proud of his children: daughter Tyler Reese and sons Tristan and Tarian
- Hello!
Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Kim could be mistaken for David and Victoria inside Miami penthouse
Romeo Beckham and his new girlfriend Kim Turnball could be mistaken for his Victoria and David Beckham in candid photo from Miami penthouse. See photo.
- People
The Vivienne, “RuPaul's Drag Race UK” Winner, Dies at 32: 'An Incredibly Loved, Warm-Hearted Person'
The drag artist, born James Lee Williams, also competed on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'
- Glamour
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Relationship Rumors: A Complete Timeline
Both Foster and Jackman have recently filed for divorce from their spouses.