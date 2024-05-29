We blew apart political correctness with Loaded – its relaunch doesn’t capture the same spirit

Relaunch Loaded? In 2024? Are you mad?

To be honest, over the years, I’ve had thoughts and conversations along the same lines. Loaded was selling over 400,000 copies a month at its height in 1997. Where did all those people go? What do they read now? Would they be up for a re-Loaded for the post-Covid 2020s? I mean, all those people can’t have stopped being men with male-oriented interests, desires and sense of humour? Have we really changed that much?

I guess that’s what the new owners of the brand are thinking. But if there was such an audience, what would Loaded be like in the internet-dominated, “print is dead”, woke-centric age?

How are you going to stand out among all that white noise online where SEO is king and innovation comes pre-packed via online influencers. Where a video of your cat being kind to a mouse gets 10 times more views than your 3,000-word interview with Ryan Reynolds.

Tim Southwell, co-founder of the original Loaded magazine - Christopher Pledger

Well, whatever the grown-up lad landscape is in 2024, Loaded is being relaunched as an online publication, Loaded World, by a Dubai-based businessman and Danni Levy, a previous editor of Muscle and Health magazine. Having a female editor will help for a start. At least on the surface.

Levy says: “Our goal is to bring back all those things that 35- to 55-year-old men are being cheated out of by society.” Which, she goes on to say, basically means being able to “ogle beautiful women like Liz Hurley, Melinda Messenger and Pamela Anderson”.

She goes on to say that the magazine “is aimed at the original Loaded audience who are now living happily at home with their wife and kids but still reminisce about their nights spent clubbing until 3am, drinking £1 shots, with a bedroom covered in posters of half-naked women”.

Of course, there were photos of fancy ladies in Loaded – we loved women and weren’t afraid to admit it. We also acknowledged that women were better than us – smarter, always one step ahead.

'Fancy ladies': models Lucy Pinder and Michelle Marsh during Loaded magazine's 10th anniversary celebration at London's South Bank - WireImage

There is no mention whatsoever of great writing, design or humour in the new-look Loaded. The original Loaded had it all and was multi-award winning as a result. We were basically a bunch of fanzine editors obsessed with gonzo journalists like Hunter S Thompson, Luke Rhinehart, Tom Wolfe. Writers who got themselves into “interesting situations” and took the reader on a roller coaster ride.

If I was relaunching Loaded now I would put this front and centre of the mission statement, but I can’t see any reference to any such aspiration in the new Loaded – just an assumption that men (and women) are fed up with cancel culture (we are – well, I am anyway) plus that the name alone will propel it back to the nation’s attention.

Loaded back in the day had its own language which told you where it was coming from, a sense of mischief: phrases like “drop your bacon sandwich”, “bunch of arse” and “good work fella” told you we really didn’t take ourselves remotely seriously and entered the lexicon of the 20-something.

Fast forward 30 years and the original strapline – which told you everything you needed to know about where the magazine was coming from – has been changed from “for men who should know better” to “for men who know better”. And therein lies a problem.

The first one suggests the magazine is being created by a bunch of self-deprecating berks (just like you and your mates) and the second one scurries all the way back to 1994 when the only men’s mags out there (GQ, Esquire, Arena) were all about five-grand suits (nothing much changed there, then!), posh dinner parties and entitled journalists who have absolutely nothing to say about my/your life.

'On the rampage': Loaded and some of its rival titles in the early 2000s - Alamy

Then, along came Loaded, an era-defining, working-class publishing phenomenon. Loaded basically threw a hand grenade into a room full of uptight PC-righteous new men and proceeded to cause chaos for the next six years. It was staggering how it landed with its audience. It wasn’t trying to explain itself in advance, which this new version seeks to do. It just happened, blew up and went on the rampage.

To evaluate whether a modern-day Loaded could work you have to go back to what made the original Loaded work. Timing is everything. In the mid-1990s men and women, whether they knew it or not, were pretty fed up with being told how to construct themselves in order to be politically correct. And this is mirrored in 2024 (you can’t say anything anymore!), so there does seem to be some symmetry in terms of the current social temperature.

The Loaded team understood one thing – being politically correct didn’t necessarily make you a good person, and having a glad eye for the ladies and a self-deprecating sense of humour didn’t mean you were a bad person. A narcissist is a narcissist no matter which side of the political divide you sit. And the same applies today. Just because you’re woke doesn’t mean you’re not an idiot.

I remember launch editor James Brown and I, his deputy, pre-launch in 1994, trying to figure out whether the mag would be a terrible failure or a big success. After all, what right did we have to expect anyone else to like what we liked? Loaded was basically a national fanzine, covering and celebrating all the stuff we loved: football, girls, clubbing, adventure, travel, hedonism. Covers in the first couple of years featured Kathy Burke, Elle Macpherson, Cameron Diaz and Kylie.

Launch editor James Brown, pictured in 1997 - Martyn Goodacre/Hulton Archive

The reason it connected so well with the readers was because we were the same as every other mid-20s bloke in the UK at the time. Rather than stand aloof on the other side of the velvet rope, we took the readers with us. We were also obsessed with celebrating icons from the highways and byways of British culture: Basil Brush, Frank Spencer, the Major in Fawlty Towers.

That alone set Loaded apart and makes me think to this day that some kind of iteration of that spirit is still needed and could work. That kind of content just wouldn’t have worked in our comparatively self-conscious rivals back in the 1990s and it wouldn’t work for them now. Loaded was fun. Loaded was funny.

Despite the publishers’ confidence that they know the audience, I can’t see anything in the new Loaded to suggest they have the slightest idea about what Loaded readers really liked about Loaded.

Alan Lewis (RIP), our erstwhile editor-in-chief, summed it up thus in my book Getting Away with it: The Inside Story of Loaded: “Loaded was like a lightning strike that went straight down to earth and rooted with people’s real interest in the best way possible and gave a voice to a lot of people.”

If the new Loaded can achieve the same effect, then I’ll be the first to drop my bacon sandwich.

Getting Away with it: The Inside Story of Loaded is published by Ebury