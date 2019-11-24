Blind Windsor athlete honoured with hall of fame entry

A Windsor man has been inducted into the Ontario Blind Sports Association Hall of Fame.

Wrestler, track and field athlete and powerlifter Frank DiPierdomenico gradually lost his sight, beginning at age 11. To make it into the hall of fame shocked him.

"I didn't think anyone still knew who I was .. I hadn't lifted in quite some time," said DiPierdomenico, who hasn't competed since the early 2000s.

A friend nominated DiPierdomenico for the hall of fame entry.

"And here I am," said DiPierdomenico. "It's quite humbling. What a friend he is, going to all that trouble."

A master of 3 sports

Wrestling is DiPierdomenico's favourite — he participated in high school, at the University of Windsor and at the Paralympics in 1984. Then wrestling was cut from the international level of competition, so he switched to track.

When he didn't make it into the 1988 Seoul Olympics, DiPierdomenico decided to take up power lifting.

As a blind wrestler, you always have to have physical contact with your opponent, so you always know where they are. In track, the 'B1' athletes complete on their own with a caller, which is a voice to follow. Athletes with more severe blindness can run with a guide, who has to remain behind the athlete on the track.

DiPierdomenico won the world blind powerlifting championships five times and retired from the sport in 2003. He still holds a Top 10 ranking in the industry.

Now DiPierdomenico is a social worker, but he'd like to revitalize blind sports like wrestling and powerlifting.

He was honoured with the hall of fame entry Nov. 16.