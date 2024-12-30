“Bling Empire: New York ”Star Lynn Ban Has Emergency Brain Surgery Following Ski Accident: 'Last Thing I Remember Is Being Intubated'

The jewelry designer said she was wearing a helmet when she "face planted" while skiing in Aspen with family

A ski accident that “didn’t seem that bad at the time” caused Bling Empire: New York star Lynn Ban to suffer near-fatal brain bleed that required emergency surgery.

“And In a blink of an eye … life can change,” Ban, 51, wrote in a Dec. 30 Instagram post where she shared photos of herself in the hospital following an emergency craniotomy, which required her to have half of her head shaved and multiple surgical staples.

The renowned jewelry designer — whose designs have been worn by Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, and Billy Porter — shared that she’d been skiing in Aspen with her family on Christmas Eve when “I had a ski accident that would change my life.”

Lynn Ban/Instagram Lynn Ban in Aspen before her injury

Ban — who said she was wearing a helmet at the time — wrote that the tip of her ski caught on something and she “face planted … It didn’t seem that bad at the time and I was able to ski to the bottom.”

“Erring on the side of caution, I wanted to get checked out by ski patrol for a concussion. They assessed me and I was cleared. I had a bit of a headache but thought after lunch it would be fine and I could ski again. The paramedic suggested I go to the hospital for a cat scan.”

“This saved my life,” Ban said, explaining that her husband, Jett, took her in a taxi to the hospital, where “within 30 minutes they told us I had a brain bleed and needed to be airlifted to the trauma hospital.”

Head trauma can cause a brain bleed, the Cleveland Clinic explains. During a craniotomy, a surgeon will remove a portion of the skull to relieve pressure and resolve the bleeding.

For Ban, she says the “last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett by my side.”

“There’s a long road of recovery ahead but I’m a survivor and grateful to ski patrol , the incredible team of doctors and nurses and the ❤️and support my family and friends 🙏🏼 GOD IS GOOD 🙏🏼Grateful and blessed to see the new year 🎉🙌🏻”

Netflix Lynn Ban on "Bling Empire: New York."

Her Bling Empire: New York costar Dorothy Wang shared a supportive comment, writing, “Omg lynn i have chills. so happy you are okay and have your incredible tribe by your side. sending you all my love and and wishing you healing .♥️"

