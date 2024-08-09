Blink-182 cancels Friday’s concert in Kansas City show, citing illness

A Blink-182 concert in Kansas City on Friday has been canceled its Missouri tour stops due to illness.

“Unfortunately, due to illness we are unable to make it to Kansas City and St. Louis,” the band wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Thursday. “We are so sorry and hope to see you next time.”

The popular band cut its show in Milwaukee short on Wednesday after bass guitarist and singer Mark Hoppus told audiences that singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge was sick.

A reviewer at the Milwaukee show wrote that DeLonge’s “voice was shot, with the guitarist crouching and drinking water between sets to try and carry on.”

The current iteration of Blink-182 also features Travis Barker on drums.

Blink-182 is currently in the middle of its first tour since reuniting in 2022. Since forming in 1992, various band members have split away, including DeLonge, who left the band from 2014 to 2022. The California pop-punk rock group released their most recent album, One More Time, in 2023, prompting the tour of the same name.

Before its cancellation, prices for the Kansas City show at T-Mobile Arena started at $95 per seat on Ticketmaster. Emo rock band Pierce The Veil and progressive rock band Astronoid were set to open.

Tickets purchased from third-party resellers including StubHub and Seatgeek can be refunded at their original point of sale, the band wrote.