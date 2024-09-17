Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus to release memoir in 2025

Mark Hoppus plans to release a memoir next year.

The 52-year-old musician - who is the co-founder of the rock band Blink-182 - has announced via social media that 'Fahrenheit-182' will be released on April 8, 2025.

Mark wrote on Instagram: "I wrote a book! And it’s terrific. Fahrenheit-182 is out April 8, 2025. Pre-order now fahrenheit182.com (sic)"

A blurb from HarperCollins, the book's publisher, reads: "A memoir that paints a vivid picture of what it was like to grow up in the 1980s as a latchkey kid hooked on punk rock, skateboards, and MTV; Mark Hoppus shares how he came of age and forms one of the biggest bands of his generation.

"Threaded through with the very human story of a constant battle with anxiety and Mark’s public battle and triumph over cancer, 'Fahrenheit-182' is a delight for fans and also a funny, smart, and relatable memoir for anyone who has wanted to quit but kept going."

Mark was diagnosed with lymphoma in April 2021, but the musician announced later that year that he was cancer-free after undergoing chemotherapy.

Mark then announced plans to write a memoir in 2022.

He told The Hollywood Reporter at the time: "I started writing a book, actually, earlier this year. I’m not that far into it yet but I’m writing a book about my life and experience in Blink and what I’ve gone through over the past year or so."

Despite this, Mark was still trying to secure a deal with a publisher for the memoir.

The 'All the Small Things' hitmaker said: "We’re finalising the deal and I’m really happy with the way that’s coming together. I’m excited to tell my story."