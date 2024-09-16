Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Announces Upcoming Memoir “Fahrenheit-182”

"Make sure you don't miss out on all the small things," he tells fans in a video announcing the book

Mark Hoppus is not just a songwriter — he's an author, too!

The Blink-182 bassist, songwriter and vocalist announced on Sept. 16 in an Instagram post that he will be releasing a memoir, aptly titled Fahrenheit-182.

"I wrote a book! And it’s terrific. Fahrenheit-182 is out April 8, 2025. Pre-order now fahrenheit182.com," he captioned the video, which features Hoppus pretending to be a salesman.

He pitches fans to read his memoir, promising his book has punk rock clubs, skateboarding and 90s music — but that's not all.



He jokes that if you order now, they will throw in "at no extra cost to you" anxiety, depression and band breakups and cancer, among other topics. "This s--- gets dark," he says. The screen then flashes with an infomercial-esque call to action for fans to preorder a copy today.



"Make sure you don't miss out on all the small things," he signs off, quoting one of the band's most well-known songs.

In April 2021, Hoppus was diagnosed with lymphoma and has been vocal about his journey in the past, telling fans about the depression he experienced following his diagnosis. The rock star underwent chemotherapy and spoke to PEOPLE in 2022 about his treatments.

"The chemotherapy was brutal. I had no energy and ended up being on the couch just trying to get through the day," he said at the time.

"I had the worst brain fog. We were sitting at dinner with friends that we've known for years, and I'm looking at the husband across the table, thinking to myself, 'I can't remember your first name.' And it was like that all the time. I still feel it once every couple days — I'll forget a word — but it's much better."

He announced that he was cancer-free that September.

According to a press release, Fahrenheit-182 is "a story of what happens when an angst-ridden kid who grew up in the desert experiences his parents’ bitter divorce, moves around the country, switches identities from dork to goth to skate punk, and eventually meets his best friend who just so happens to be his musical soulmate."

It goes on to say that Fahrenheit-182 is "a memoir that paints a vivid picture of what it was like to grow up in the 1980s as a latchkey kid hooked on punk rock, skateboards and MTV; Mark Hoppus shares how he came of age and forms one of the biggest bands of his generation."



"Threaded through with the very human story of a constant battle with anxiety and Mark’s public battle and triumph over cancer, Fahrenheit-182 is a delight for fans and also a funny, smart and relatable memoir for anyone who has wanted to quit but kept going," the description concludes.

Fahrenheit-182 comes out on April 8, 2025 and is now available for preorder, wherever books are sold.

