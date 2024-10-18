BLINK Cincinnati returns with a bang as first night draws massive crowd
In Self Portrait's new ad campaign, Emily Ratajkowski wears a brown fluffy coat & lingerie before transforming into a beauty queen in plunging red sequin dress.
PEOPLE confirmed that the former One Direction singer died after falling from a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
“It was the biggest explosion I've ever felt in my life,” Jazmine Walton says recalling the night she fired a handgun under her chin. Before January 8, 2023 the 23-year-old content creator lived with undiagnosed schizophrenia which haunted her daily life. She shot through her lip, teeth and nose but incredibly didn't pass out - but was in a coma for two weeks following two life-saving operations. Now she openly shared her battle on social media in a bid to inspire others to seek help.
Henry, a model from Texas, addressed her former relationship with Payne in a TikTok less than a week before his death
Former One Direction star Liam Payne was posting on Snapchat just hours before his death in Buenos Aires. The 31-year-old singer died outside a hotel in Argentina's capital, after falling from the third floor of a hotel, police said. On Snapchat, he spoke to his followers about his plans for one of his days on holiday, saying it was a "lovely day in Argentina" and he planned to play polo.
The Burberry reception was a night full of stylish stars
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have reportedly snapped up a holiday home in Portugal following a holiday in the country last year.
Robert Boehm is survived by his four children, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren
Princess Beatrice attended The Centrepoint Awards alongside her cousin, Prince William, wearing one of her favourite dresses
I am sure you're still doing a few of these, too.
Valentina Sampaio will "cherish" her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut "for a lifetime" and hailed being part of the event a "long-held dream come true".
"She has now transformed herself into an amazing fashionista, an amazing actress," Hamlin gushed over Rinna
Former Gossip Girl star Elizabeth Hurley reunited with her ex-husband Arun Nayar on Wednesday evening at a Diwali dinner in London.
The Euphoria star channelled her inner Princess Diana in her latest Instagram post - see photos
Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper looked stunning in a pink Barbiecore dress which featured in a picture on her mother's Instagram.
The Boss opened up about how his songwriting magic happens
The actress shares her son and daughter Wyatt, 10, with husband Ashton Kutcher
Swift met Dieter's daughter Gigi at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 15
The actors were pictured on the set of their upcoming movie 'Marty Supreme' in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 16