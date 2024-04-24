Blinken eyes US-China ties on visit, but trade, Taiwan, Tiktok mark challenges

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Shanghai on Wednesday with U.S.-China ties on a steadier footing, but with a daunting array of unresolved issues threatening the stability of relations between the global rivals.



Blinken will meet with business leaders before heading to Beijing for talks on Friday with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and a likely meeting with President Xi Jinping.

Blinken's visit is the latest high-level contact between the two nations that, along with working groups on issues from global trade to military communication, have tempered the public acrimony that drove relations to historic lows early last year.

But Washington and Beijng have made little headway on curbing China's supply of chemicals used to make fentanyl, Taiwan remains a flashpoint, and strains are intensifying over China's backing of Russia in its war in Ukraine.

Without providing details, a senior State Department official briefing reporters on Friday said Washington was prepared to "take steps" against Chinese firms it believes are damaging U.S. and European security.



