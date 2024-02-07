Blinken, Israel to discuss Hamas reply to truce deal

STORY: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to be in Israel on Wednesday to discuss the next steps in a ceasefire plan for Gaza, after Hamas gave what it called a "positive" response to the proposal the evening before.

"There's still a lot of work to be done, but we continue to believe that an agreement is possible and indeed essential."

Blinken was speaking in Qatar, during a lightning tour of the Middle East.

U.S, Qatari and Egyptian mediators are preparing a diplomatic push to bridge differences between Israel and Hamas on the proposed truce that includes the release of the remaining hostages held in Gaza.

"That offers the prospect of extended calm, hostages out, more assistance in - that would clearly be beneficial to everyone. And I think that offers the best path forward. But there's a lot of work to be done to achieve it."

Hamas replied on Tuesday to the framework drawn up more than a week ago, by U.S. and Israeli spy chiefs at a meeting with the Egyptians and Qataris.

In a statement later, Hamas said it responded "in a positive spirit", to ensure:

"...a comprehensive and complete ceasefire, ending the aggression against our people, ensuring relief, shelter, and reconstruction, lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip, and achieving a prisoner swap."

The mediators did not disclose details of the response, but Qatar said it gave them hope, while Egyptian security sources told Reuters that Hamas showed flexibility.

In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden said cautiously that the reply showed "some movement" toward a deal.

Sources close to the talks have said the truce would last at least 40 days.

During this time, Gaza's militants would free the remaining civilian hostages taken during the deadly cross-border attack into Israel on October 7.

In the next phases, they would hand over soldiers and dead bodies of hostages, in return for releases of Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

The truce would also increase the flow of food and other aid to Gaza's desperate civilians.

The Israeli prime minister's office said late on Tuesday, the details of Hamas' response were being "thoroughly evaluated by the officials involved in the negotiations."