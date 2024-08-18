Blinken to renew push for Gaza ceasefire

STORY: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv Sunday.

A visit aimed at intensifying diplomatic pressure to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and end the bloodshed between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

But just hours after he landed, Hamas raised doubts about the mission …

accusing Israel of undermining his efforts.

This is Blinken’s 10th trip to the region since the war began in October…

According to a senior State Department official, Blinken plans to meet with senior Israeli leaders including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday…before continuing on to Egypt.

Netanyahu addressed negotiations at the start of a cabinet meeting on Sunday, saying:

“There are things we can be flexible on and there are things that we cannot be flexible on, which we will insist on. We know how to distinguish between the two very well."

His comments come as Israel is engaged in complex talks for the return of its hostages held in Gaza.

A senior Biden administration said the situation was now at an "inflection point,"

The mediating countries - Qatar, the United States and Egypt - have so far failed to narrow enough differences to reach an agreement in months of on-off negotiations,

:: Deir al Balah, Gaza

Meanwhile, violence continued unabated in Gaza on Sunday…

…as Israeli strikes killed at least 21 people according to Palestinian health authorities.