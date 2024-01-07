Blinken returns to Middle East amid frantic efforts to stop spread of war

Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has returned to the Middle East for the fourth time in three months amid increasingly frantic international efforts to prevent Israel’s war against Hamas from spreading throughout the region.

Recent intensifying violence between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, increasing attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, and strikes by Tehran-linked groups on US bases in Iraq, have created an increasingly febrile atmosphere across the Middle East, energised by the war in Gaza.

Blinken met King Abdullah of Jordan on Sunday, amid reports in the US of mounting concern among officials in the Biden administration that the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, may be considering expanding the conflict to Lebanon.

The US secretary of state has said his trip would be dominated by “not necessarily easy conversations” with allies and partners about what they are willing to do “to build durable peace and security”.

“We have an intense focus on preventing this conflict from spreading,” said Blinken in Jordan before visits to Israel, the West Bank, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The Washington Post reported on Sunday that the Biden administration had warned Israel against a significant escalation in Lebanon, while also citing a secret US Defense Intelligence Agency assessment that Israel would struggle to fight conflicts on two fronts, in Gaza and Lebanon.

The paper also reported that early in the Gaza war, Joe Biden called Netanyahu up to three times a day to dissuade Israel from launching a war on Hezbollah simultaneously, amid fears “all hell would break loose” in the region.

With border clashes continuing on Sunday morning, Lebanon reported that the Israel Defense Forces had shelled in the region of Khiam and Majdel Zoun.

Blinken’s tour follows a stark warning by the EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, delivered in Beirut who said it was “imperative” to avoid a regional escalation in the Middle East, and warned Israel that “nobody will win from a regional conflict”.

Fears that the conflict could spread have been growing since Israel’s assassination last week of a top Hamas official, Saleh al-Arouri, in a strike on an office in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut that is a Hezbollah stronghold. It was the first airstrike on the Lebanese capital since the end of the hugely destructive Israeli war on Lebanon in 2006.

In comments made during a brief stop in Crete before landing in Jordan, Blinken described the “real concern” over the Israel-Lebanon blue line, where even before the Arouri strike there had been daily exchanges of fire.

“We want to do everything possible to make sure that we don’t see escalation there” and to avoid an “endless cycle of violence”. Blinken said.

On Saturday, in what it described as its “initial response” to the Arouri assassination, Hezbollah fired dozens of missiles into northern Israel including in the area of the Mount Meron airbase, a significant Israeli surveillance centre.

In reply Israel struck targets up to 25 miles (40km) inside Lebanon, including what it said was a Hezbollah air defence centre, as US officials have suggested that the exchanges on the border have become more aggressive in recent weeks.

According to the Washington Post article on Sunday, based on US intelligence it has reviewed and interviews with officials, concern has been mounting again in the White House that Israel’s partial drawdown of thousands of troops in Gaza could allow it to consider striking Hezbollah.

“They have a freer hand to escalate,” a US official told the paper.

The sense of urgency over Lebanon in particular was underlined on Sunday by increasingly pessimistic analysis in the Israeli media and elsewhere that a wider war with Hezbollah could be avoided, after Israel’s defence minister, Yoav Gallant, said last week there was only a small window for a diplomatic solution to the border crisis.

Israel’s Channel 13quoted senior anonymous Israeli officials pouring cold water on the likelihood of a political solution, adding that their assessment was that war with Hezbollah was “inevitable”.

Writing in Yedioth Ahronoth, Yossi Yehoshua also painted a gloomy picture. “The dynamic is obvious. Escalating hostilities that are liable to spiral out of control.”

Eyal Hulata, a former national security adviser, said that after 7 October Israel could not accept Hezbollah militants right on its northern border. “The fact that they are so close to the fence, is something I thought we should have dealt with in real time,” he told journalists at a briefing. “We will need to deal with that eventually.”

Israelis could not live in the shadow of another attack, although the military would probably try to avoid a full-blown war while fighting in Gaza, he added.

“After October 7th there are no excuses, no one can say we didn’t think this could happen ...because it happened. And Israel will not be able to wait for this to happen again.

“Eventually, not now, because we don’t need to have two fronts, we might find ourselves in a situation – maybe not this government maybe the next government – where we might need to do a pre-emptive strike in Lebanon to push them out of the border, instead of waiting for them to break into the communities in the north.”

Blinken’s visit comes as developments in Lebanon, northern Israel, the Red Sea and Iraq have put intense strains on what had been a modestly successful US push to prevent a regional conflagration since Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October, and as international criticism of Israel’s military operation mounts.

From Jordan, Blinken will travel to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday and Saudi Arabia on Monday. He will then visit Israel and the West Bank on Tuesday and Wednesday before wrapping up the trip in Egypt.

“These are not necessarily easy conversations,” Blinken said in Greece.

“There are different perspectives, different needs, different requirements, but it is vital that we engage in this diplomacy now both for the sake of Gaza itself and more broadly the sake of the future for Israelis and Palestinians and for the region as a whole.”

Stepped-up attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have disrupted international trade and led to increased efforts by the US and its allies to patrol the vital commercial waterway and respond to threats.

The coalition of countries issued what amounted to a final warning to the Houthis on Wednesday to cease their attacks on vessels or face potential targeted military action. Since 19 December the militants have carried out at least two dozen attacks in response to the Israel-Gaza war.



