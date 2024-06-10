Blinken returns to Mideast as Israel-Hamas cease-fire proposal hangs in balance after hostage rescue

Matthew Lee
·3 min read

CAIRO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken returns to the Middle East this week as a proposed Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal hangs in the balance after the dramatic rescue of four Israeli hostages held in Gaza in a major military raid and turmoil in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

With no firm response yet from Hamas to the proposal received 10 days ago, Blinken on Monday will start his eighth diplomatic mission to the region since the conflict began in October. He will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in Cairo before traveling to Israel, Jordan and Qatar.

While President Joe Biden, Blinken and other U.S. officials have praised the hostage rescue, the operation resulted in the deaths of a large number of Palestinian civilians that may complicate the cease-fire push by emboldening Israel and hardening Hamas' resolve to carry on fighting in the war it initiated with its Oct. 7 attacks in Israel.

“It’s hard to say how Hamas will process this particular operation and what it will do to its determination about whether it will say yes or not,” Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Sunday. “We have not gotten a formal answer from Hamas at this time.”

In his talks with el-Sissi and Qatari leaders, whose countries are the main mediators with Hamas in the cease-fire negotiations, Blinken will stress the importance of persuading the militants to accept the three-phase proposal on the table. The plan calls for the release of more hostages and a temporary pause in hostilities that could lead to the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

“We are hopeful that with enough of a chorus, the international community all speaking with one voice, Hamas will get to the right answer,” Sullivan told ABC's “This Week.”

But Hamas may not be the only obstacle.

Although the deal has been described as an Israeli initiative and thousands of Israelis have demonstrated in support of the deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed skepticism, saying what has been presented publicly is not accurate and rejecting calls for Israel to cease all fighting until Hamas is eradicated.

Netanyahu's far-right allies have threatened to collapse his government if he implements the plan, and Benny Gantz, a popular centrist, resigned on Sunday from the three-member War Cabinet after saying he would do if the prime minister did not formulate a new plan for postwar Gaza. In the aftermath of the hostage rescue, Netanyahu had urged him not to step down.

Blinken has met with Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Gantz and Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on nearly all of his previous trips to Israel. Officials said Gantz's resignation would not necessarily affect Blinken's schedule.

U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Friday that Blinken would use the trip to “discuss how the cease-fire proposal would benefit both Israelis and Palestinians.”

Miller said the deal would not only alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza but also set the stage for a reduction in tension along the Israel-Lebanon border and create conditions for broader Israeli integration with its Arab neighbors, strengthening Israel’s long-term security.

Despite Blinken’s roughly once-a-month visits to the region since the war began, the conflict has ground on with more than 36,700 Palestinians killed, according to the Gaza health ministry, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its counts.

Meanwhile, the war has severely hindered the flow of food, medicine and other supplies to Palestinians, who are facing widespread hunger. U.N. agencies say more than 1 million people in Gaza could experience the highest level of starvation by mid-July.

In Jordan, Blinken will participate in an emergency international conference on improving the flow of aid to Gaza.

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump says only a ‘psycho’ would call war dead ‘suckers and losers’ – which a general says Trump did

    Ex-president’s alleged 2018 comments resurfaced as Biden visited French war cemetery Trump once snubbed

  • Trudeau to Call Vote on Contentious Tax Change This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will call for a vote this week on a planned hike in the capital-gains tax inclusion rate, a measure that would raise billions in additional government revenue and has attracted the ire of Canada’s business community.Most Read from BloombergRussia Is Sending Young Africans to Die in Its War Against UkraineMacron and Scholz Get Trounced by Far Right in EU ElectionsPutin Is Running Out of Time to Achieve Breakthrough in UkraineScholz’s SPD S

  • Ukraine war video appears to show US-supplied Bradley fighting vehicle and Russian APC in a head-on firefight

    A new war video released by Ukraine appears to show a US-supplied M2 Bradley attacking a Russian personnel carrier at close range in Donetsk.

  • “Fear factor”: Trump World Tower fights off name change

    Condo board president Barry Leistner and Eric Trump with Trump World Tower (LinkedIn, Getty, Google Maps)A pregnant pause filled the air at Trump World Tower as residents at its condo board election wondered whether disgruntled unit owners would mount a challenge. Instead, the Trump-friendly condo board at Trump World Tower kept its grip on power last week, dashing the hopes […]The post “Fear factor”: Trump World Tower fights off name change appeared first on The Real Deal.

  • Trump’s Team Clocked Him Lying About Getting Praise for His ‘Best Speech’ After Verdict, Michael Wolff Says

    A political journalist known for critiquing the Trump administration says a member of former President Donald Trump’s own team caught him in a lie after his rambling post-verdict speech following his hush-money trial. In an episode of the Fire and Fury podcast, his inaugural podcast, Michael Wolff tells James Truman that the former commander-in-chief utilized his trial for entertainment purposes, adding that being inside the courthouse was “exciting [and] quite dramatic.”In typical Trump fashion

  • 7 Democrats who could replace Biden if he drops his 2024 reelection bid

    President Joe Biden is committed to his reelection bid and is unlikely to exit the race. But speculation about whether he'll bow out continues to swirl.

  • MTG Says Trump Is a ‘Convicted Felon’ Just Like Jesus

    "The man that I worship is also a convicted felon. And he was murdered on a Roman cross," the congresswoman said at a rally for the former president

  • Trump Approves Second Hellscape Rally After Heatwave Fiasco

    Not even 100-degree weather will force Donald Trump to consider his supporters’ well-being before they trek out to see him.The Trump campaign was moving ahead with a Las Vegas rally on Sunday despite record-high temperatures plaguing the U.S. Southwest. Trump was expected to speak around noon, according to the Associated Press—right when temperatures were expected to reach 100 degrees.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Si

  • Judge in Trump hush money trial flags Facebook post claiming juror spoke about case

    The judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in New York made the parties aware Friday of a post to the court system’s Facebook page. Judge Juan Merchan said the comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine court system notice, posted on May 29, 2024, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding. In a separate letter, Judge Merchan granted defense attorney Todd Blanche permission to attend Trump’s pre-sentence investigation interview.

  • Hamas armed wing says Israel killed some of its hostages in operation on central Gaza's al-Nuseirat

    Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades said on Saturday that some hostages were killed in Israel's hostage freeing operation at al-Nuseirat refugee camp and nearby areas in central Gaza. Israel, "by committing horrific massacres, was able to free some its hostages, yet it killed some others during the operation," al-Qassam Brigades' spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, said in a statement on his Telegram channel.

  • Toronto 'Walk with Israel' event held amid high security, faceoffs with protesters

    TORONTO — Thousands of members of Toronto's Jewish community marched down a major city artery on Sunday as part of an annual pro-Israel event that unfolded amid heightened security and protests along the route.

  • The Fall of Roe: You Thought Dobbs Was Bad? They’re Coming for Brown v. Board

    In June 2022, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned more than a half-century of Supreme Court precedent. Five justices voted to deny constitutional protection for a woman’s right to choose and gutted privacy as a fundamental right. Texas and 13 other states now bar abortions in almost all circumstances. Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina have enacted six-week bans.Writing for the Supreme Court majority, Samuel Alito, a George W. Bush appointee, explicitly compared the death o

  • Ukraine says latest-generation Russian fighter jet hit for first time

    Ukrainian forces have for the first time hit a latest-generation Russian Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet at an air base inside Russia, Kyiv's GUR defence intelligence agency said on Sunday, showing satellite pictures which it said confirmed the strike. In a Telegram post, the GUR did not specify how the Su-57 was hit or by which unit of the Ukrainian military. The GUR said the aircraft was parked at the Akhtubinsk airfield, which it said was 589 km (366 miles) from front lines in Ukraine between Ukrainian and Russian invasion forces.

  • New York trial exposed Trump’s campaign corruption. Want him to run the country? | Opinion

    Letters to the editor on Trump’s trial, aid for migrant workers, Critical Race Theory in Kennewick schools. | Opinion

  • Who are the 4 hostages rescued by Israeli forces from captivity in Gaza?

    The four captives rescued by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip on Saturday had been abducted from a desert rave near the border during Hamas' wide-ranging assault into Israel on Oct. 7. One had emerged as an icon of the agonizing hostage crisis that is still far from over.

  • 4 Reasons a Trump Second Term Could Be a Financial Disaster for Boomers

    Many Americans had a positive economic experience during Donald Trump's presidency. An April poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs revealed Americans believed Trump was better...

  • Tensions flare on Poland-Belarus border as more migrants arrive

    Surrounded by lush forests, a dozen people huddled near a razor-tipped fence along the Belarus border, waiting for a chance to scale it or push aside its slats to head west into Poland. On the other side, armed Polish border guards and soldiers walked and drove back and forth, keeping a close eye on group, who were mostly young men from the Middle East, some of them marked with cuts from the sharp wire. Tensions over migration are high across Europe as far-right parties calling for tougher controls face off against centrist movements in European Parliament elections, which are taking place in Poland on Sunday.

  • How Capitol Hill Drama Made A Mess For Nancy Mace Ahead Of Her Next Election

    Mace faces a tough primary after voting to oust former Speaker House Kevin McCarthy, who is quietly backing challenges to the Republicans who helped end his career.

  • Centrist Benny Gantz is quitting Israel's war Cabinet, citing frustrations with Netanyahu

    JERUSALEM (AP) — Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man war Cabinet, announced his resignation Sunday, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of mismanaging the war effort and putting his own “political survival” over the country's security needs.

  • Rep. Clyburn dismisses Trump’s rising support from Black male voters in polling

    Rep. James Clyburn (R-S.C.) on Sunday brushed off recent polling that suggests former President Trump’s support from Black, male voters is rising, arguing this voting demographic has not “left the fold” of Democrats and President Biden. “I don’t think they’ve left the fold. I don’t know what is going on with the polling taking place…