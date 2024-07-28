Blinken says he doesn't want escalation after Golan rocket strike

STORY: :: Blinken says the Gaza war must not escalate

after a rocket hits the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

:: Tokyo, Japan

:: Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State

“Let me say that we are deeply saddened by the loss of life that we saw. There is no justification for terrorism, period. And every indication is that indeed the rockets were from, or the rocket was from Hezbollah. We stand by Israel's right to defend its citizens from terrorist attacks.”

:: Hezbollah denied responsibility for the strike

:: July 28, 2024

“We are in conversations with the government of Israel, and again, I emphasise its right to defend its citizens and our determination to make sure that they're able to do that. But we also don't want to see the conflict escalate. We don't want to see it spread. That has been one of our goals from day one, from October 7th on."

Blinken added that he was saddened by the loss of life and said reaching a ceasefire deal on the war in Gaza can help to calm the situation on Israel's border with Lebanon.

Israel said on Sunday it would strike hard against the Iran-backed group after the incident. Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the attack.