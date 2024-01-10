Blinken tour rallies regional support for Palestinian state, reform of Palestinian Authority

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken to President Mahmoud Abbas about reforming the Palestinian self-rule government, as part of US efforts to rally the region behind post-war plans for Gaza that also include concrete steps toward a Palestinian state.

In their meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah this Wednesday, Blinken told Abbas that the US supports “tangible steps towards the creation of a Palestinian state," according to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

He said the two discussed administrative reform.

During his latest diplomatic tour of the Middle East, Blinken maintains he has secured commitments from multiple countries in the region to assist with rebuilding and governing Gaza after Israel's war against Hamas, and that wider Israeli-Arab normalization is still possible, but only if there is "a pathway to a Palestinian state."

However, the vision outlined by the US top diplomat faces serious obstacles.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is adamantly opposed to the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, led by the autocratic, Western-backed Palestinian leadership.

In the view of many Palestinians, the Palestinian Authority – whose forces were driven from Gaza when Hamas took over in 2007 – lacks legitimacy.

Regional support for Palestinian state

Meanwhile, the war in Gaza is still raging with no end in sight, fuelling a humanitarian catastrophe in the tiny coastal enclave.

About two-thirds of the dead are believed to be women and children.



