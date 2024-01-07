Blinken warns Gaza war runs risk of metastasizing

STORY: BLINKEN: “This is a conflict that could easily metastasize.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is touring the Middle East amid heightened fears that Israel’s offensive in Gaza will spark conflicts among the broader region.

On Sunday (January 7), Blinken assured Arab leaders that Washington opposes the forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The pledge came as Jordan's King Abdullah raised his country’s concern during their meeting in Amman.

The King warned Blinken that Washington has a major role to play in pressuring Israel into an immediate ceasefire… and warned of the "catastrophic repercussions" of Israel's continued military campaign in Gaza, a palace statement said.

After speaking with Jordan officials, Blinken jetted to Qatar…

where he said he had discussed efforts to free the more than 100 hostages still believed to be held by Hamas after an agreement mediated by Qatar broke down.

Qatar’s prime minister says the killing of a Hamas leader in Beirut by an Israeli drone strike has affected their ability to mediate between the Palestinian group and Israel.

Meanwhile in Gaza’s Rafah, displaced Palestinians wait to see what Blinken’s visit will achieve.

“We hope that Blinken looks at us with an eye of mercy, ends the war, ends the misery we are living in,” this Palestinian woman says.

Others at the Rafah camp, aren’t as hopeful.

“This is a conspiratorial visit. This is an unfriendly visit. This visit comes to increase the war against us and displace us even more.”

This is Blinken’s fourth visit to the region since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7.

The trip aims to gather Arab states’ views on the future of Gaza before taking those positions to Israel.

BLINKEN: "We continue to raise with Israel the need to do everything possible to facilitate the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza and I will do so when I'm there again later this week."

Washington wants Israel’s Arab neighbors to play a role in reconstruction, governance and security in Gaza…

in expectation that Israel’s assault – which Palestinian officials say has killed over 22,000 Palestinians by Saturday - will eliminate Hamas.