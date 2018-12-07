Bliss Carman Middle School names gym after long-time Fredericton coach

The Bliss Carman Middle School gym will soon be renamed in honour of a retired teacher who's continued to coach badminton and occasionally volleyball, 20 years after leaving the classroom.

Harold Phelan, 75, began teaching at Albert Street School 37 years ago and the dedication of the gymnasium, at a school where he never taught, caught him off guard.

"I was shocked, surprised," he said. "It's a real honour, but, one doesn't expect that. You do the best you can."

He was nominated by the school's athletics director, Mark Paquette, who felt he deserved a greater tribute than just an award in his name.

"To me, it's the longevity of Harold," Paquette said. "The lasting impact he's had on everybody who has been through the Albert Street and Bliss Carman's doors."

Catherine Harrop/CBC More

Phelan even opens the gym every Saturday for four hours to students in grades 6 to 8 to spend more time playing sports.

"He's here smiling and playing with the students," said Paquette.

Nicole Trites, a 13-year-old badminton player, said Phelan is a helpful coach who has helped to expand her badminton career. She said he is always willing to help.

"He always pushes us," she said. "He's not too hard on us but he's not too easy. He gives us good things to work on and he makes sure that we get what he is saying."

Catherine Harrop/CBC More

The former New Brunswick badminton champion said he still has a competitive streak.

"When I started at the school, I said one thing: I said nobody, like there will be better teachers better than I am, people better than I am, but nobody will outwork me," said Phelan. "Nobody."

The gym will be officially rededicated in the spring.