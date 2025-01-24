Blizzard of 2016: Trumpeter entertains stranded drivers
A musician who was stranded on the Pennsylvania Turnpike during the Blizzard of 2016 entertained other people who were stuck by playing "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" on his trumpet.
As Ottawa promises to retaliate against American trade tariffs, U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a new swipe at Canada.Trump says the United States does not need oil, gas, vehicles, or lumber imports from his allies to the north.Trump made the comments Thursday, in his first speech to world leaders since returning to the White House for his second term. During his virtual address at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, Trump was unwavering on his threat of tariffs while sharing
One of U.S. President Donald Trump's freshly signed executive orders puts the Liberal government's digital services tax into the sights of America's Commerce, Treasury and Trade departments, threatening to further irritate the trade relationship between the two countries.The America First Trade Policy, signed into force by Trump Monday evening, seeks to ensure America's trading relationships bring maximum benefit to "American workers, manufacturers, farmers, ranchers, entrepreneurs and businesse
I want to Eternal Sunshine the clip of Mark Zuckerberg seemingly looking down her bra.
"I’m ending my lease two months early. When the Tesla rep asked why I’m not considering another Tesla, I said I’m sick of being associated with Elon."
Private Eye apologized “unreservedly” for its previous critical coverage of the president. But then came an utterly brutal twist.
Trace's Instagram post came two days after his dad received criticism for his performance at President Donald Trump's inaugural festivities on Jan. 20
“I relax in my seat with my smug smile and thinking my job here is done,” the passenger wrote in a retelling of the in-flight incident on Reddit
Doug Emhoff, the husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris, was out for blood at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, deliberately snubbing a man who refused his wife’s offer of a handshake earlier this month, according to CNN. On Monday, Emhoff, who served as second gentleman of the United States from 2021 to 2025, rejected a handshake from Bruce Fischer, husband of Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska. Emhoff brought up the moment Fischer appeared to refuse Harris’ proffered hand at the Republi
Mike Johnson’s office urged Republicans against subpoenaing a key Jan. 6 Committee witness so “sexually explicit” texts GOP lawmakers sent her would remain under wraps, a report alleged Thursday. The witness in question is Cassidy Hutchinson, a 28-year-old former White House aide from Donald Trump’s first term who gave explosive testimony to the committee about his actions leading up to Jan. 6, 2021. Trump’s return to power has Republicans clamoring to seek retribution against political foes who
The new president just unwound a landmark anti-discrimination measure implemented amid the height of the Civil Rights Movement.
An Alberta widow will be allowed to keep tens of thousands of dollars her late husband left to her in retirement savings after winning a years-long court battle against the Canada Revenue Agency. The ruling Tuesday said Marlene Enns is exempt from a clause in Canadian tax law that gives the tax agency power to collect unpaid tax debts from spouses or common-law partners in certain cases because, under law, her marriage ended the moment her husband died."A person is only a 'spouse' for the period
Con artists exploited contactless payment to swindle a young couple out of thousands of dollars. Learn how tap-to-pay scams work and how to protect yourself.
CNN will lay off hundreds of employees on Thursday, capping a year of financial struggles and falling ratings as the network seeks to pivot toward a digital future, sources said Wednesday. The exact number of Thursday’s layoffs, which were first reported by CNBC, is unclear. They will not impact CNN’s marquee talent, which includes Jake Tapper, Kaitlan Collins, and Anderson Cooper, according to CNBC. CNN declined to comment. The cuts come as CEO Mark Thompson has set his sights on digital as CNN
The anchor and Tim Burchett kept up their animosity for quite a long time.
Anthony Scaramucci, infamously one of Donald Trump’s shortest-tenured advisers, mocked Vivek Ramaswamy for crashing out of the Department of Government Efficiency before it even launched. Scaramucci said that the entrepreneur lasted “minus one day,” by removing himself from co-leading the White House department the night before Trump could officially create it on inauguration day. DOGE is now headed solely by Elon Musk. The negative tenure means Ramaswamy cannot be measured in “Scaramuccis” a jo
Lt. Col. Donald W. Downing disappeared during a nighttime armed reconnaissance mission over the then-Democratic Republic of Vietnam, officials said
Police are searching for a man after a woman was shot outside her Markham home in what's believed to be a targeted incident. Investigators believe the man disguised himself as a construction worker to trick the woman into going outside, where he could ambush her, according to Const. James Dickson, spokesperson for York Regional Police.Police have released video of the shooting, which happened in the area of Lee Avenue and Noble Street on Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m.WATCH | Police video shows shoot
EMERSON — Mounties in Manitoba say six people from multiple countries were caught last week trying to illegally cross into Canada from the United States.
Mike Pompeo is the latest to have his Secret Service detail pulled by Donald Trump. A reason for the abrupt change is unclear, but The New York Times reported Pompeo still faces ongoing assassination threats for his role in the U.S. killing of the Iranian general Qassim Suleimani in 2020. “As recently as the end of last week, two separate government representatives, two separate government agencies called,” Pompeo told the Times. “They said our current assessment is that the threat level remains
Jack Schlossberg said there is "nothing heroic" about the president's order to release classified documents about the 1963 assassination.