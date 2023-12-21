Blizzard-like conditions, 50+ cm of snow threatens disruptions on East Coast

Following the rainy, windy events of this week in parts of Atlantic Canada, a strong winter storm will bring every flavour of precipitation to Newfoundland and eastern Nova scotia.

Blizzard-like conditions are on the table for the same areas being affected by soaking rains through the end of this week.

As much as 25-50+ cm of snowfall is possible for western Newfoundland, 15-30 cm for eastern areas of the island, and 10-25 cm, potentially, near Cape Breton, N.S.

Needless to say, driving conditions will be hazardous, so plan ahead now and postpone any non-essential travel, if possible.

Dangerous blizzard conditions follow excessive rain

It’s back to winter in drastic fashion, with dangerous winter storm travel conditions expected Thursday and Friday expected.

Cold air will funnel in by Thursday morning, allowing temperatures to fall quite rapidly.

A weather 180 is forecast in Cape Breton and western Newfoundland with heavy rain changing over to heavy snowfall. The transition will commence with a couple hours of freezing rain potential before the changeover to snow is complete. This will provide an unassuming, yet very dangerous, sheet of ice beneath the snow.

Wind gusts will also pick up through the day, reaching 40-80+ km/h. This combination will likely reduce visibility along the western stretch of Newfoundland’s Trans-Canada Highway.

Blowing snow and blizzard-like conditions are forecast through the day Thursday. It is advised to postpone any non-essential travel in this region.

By Friday, snow spreads over Newfoundland through the day. Rates will eventually lighten as snow moves east over St. John’s by the evening.

Although snow is falling lighter, our winds will continue to make for problematic driving conditions. They strengthen Friday in the range of 60-100+ km/h, leading to further blowing and drifting snowfall across the island.

Between 25-50+ cm of snowfall is on the table for western Newfoundland, with 15-30 cm for central sections, and less than 5 cm for the Avalon. Lesser totals, in the range of 10-25 cm, is expected for much Cape Breton.

Blustery and briefly colder as the storm departs the region, but then trending much milder for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day across the Maritimes, with temperatures reaching the mid- to upper-single digits. Closer to seasonal values for Newfoundland.

Fair weather is expected across the region for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Watching the potential for a significant storm for the second half of next week, with widespread windy and wet weather, but the chance of winter weather for areas north and west of the storm track.

