Blizzard conditions expected Friday as storm hits Newfoundland

Expect dangerous conditions across southeastern Newfoundland on Friday as a feisty, blustery snowstorm arrives on the island to end the week.

The Avalon Peninsula will take centre stage in this winter storm, where snowfall totals of 25-35 cm are on tap alongside gusty winds of 60-80+ km/h. This includes the city of St. John’s.

The combination of heavy snowfall and blustery winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times, making travel dangerous if not impossible at the height of the storm.

Newfoundland Winter Storm Timing

MUST SEE: Winter to finally show up in January as El Niño bested by polar vortex

Blizzard conditions possible in and around St. John’s

A low-pressure system trekking toward southeastern Newfoundland will bring the region its largest snowfall of the season so far—a low bar given that we’ve had a pretty mild start to the winter.

Conditions will deteriorate Friday morning as the edge of the storm begins pushing onto the island’s southern shores and the Avalon Peninsula.

STAY SAFE: Be aware of your heart while shovelling heavy snow

Newfoundland Highway Impacts

Blizzard conditions are possible by Friday afternoon as snowfall rates approach 5 cm/hr accompanied by wind gusts of 60-80+ km/h. Rapidly accumulating snow and whiteout conditions will make travel extremely dangerous or virtually impossible at the height of the storm, which will last through the evening commute.

Avoid travel if at all possible, and plan ahead if you have to venture out during the wind-driven snow. Ensure you have emergency supplies in your vehicle in case you get stuck.

The snow will gradually draw to an end by Saturday morning, though wind gusts of 70 km/h through the day will lead to reduced visibility as the freshly fallen snow continues blowing around.

Newfoundland Avalon Snow Outlook

We’re on track to see widespread totals of 25-35 cm across the Avalon, including in St. John’s. Totals will steadily drop farther west, with 15-25 cm expected on the Burin Peninsula and only 5-10 cm of snow around Gander on the western edge of the system.

Story continues

Farther south, folks in parts of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island could see a touch of sea-effect snow behind this system.

Another round of snow is on the way for the Maritimes this weekend as a powerful, moisture-rich storm arrives from New England.

WATCH: Shovelling snow is a heart hazard, this common kitchen item can help

Click here to view the video