Blizzard-Like Conditions Hit Buffalo Neighborhood

Heavy lake-effect snow and high winds created blizzard-like conditions in Buffalo neighborhoods on Sunday, January 14.

The National Weather Service warned of whiteout conditions and winds of up to 50 mph as lake-effect snow from both Lake Erie and Lake Ontario hit the region.

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a travel ban in Erie County, including the Buffalo metro area, due to adverse weather.

The NFL playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers, originally scheduled for Sunday, was postponed to Monday evening due to the ban.

Video filmed by local resident Veridiana Lopes shows blowing snow in a neighborhood in Buffalo on Sunday. Credit: Veridiana Lopes via Storyful

