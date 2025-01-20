Bloated, tired, overweight? What to eat to boost your mood

Food is such an integral part of our day-to-day lives — and the festive season is one of the best times to let loose and enjoy the seasonal offerings. From artisanal mince pies to mouthwatering mulled wine, food is a massive part of celebrating, and particularly at this time of the year.

Believe it or not, the average person makes a whopping 200 food-based decisions per day, whether you’re deciding between porridge or eggs or breakfast, fine-tuning your smoothies so that they contain the perfect ratio of veg to fruit - or deliberating on that second helping of pigs in blankets.

We all have our own personal relationship with food, from self-imposed routines to inherent rules and specific dietary requirements which can impact how we digest ingredients and their respective nutrients. Even if you presume your choices are nothing but virtuous (granted that’s a long shot for most of us — especially at this time of year), you might find yourself falling short of some of the most important nutritional superstars without even knowing it.

Nutritional blind spots are overlooked or misunderstood areas of health that can cause you to miss out on certain nutrients which can lead to stubborn weight gain, sluggishness and generally feeling rubbish. Here are the key things you need to know.

Stop counting calories

The mathematical transaction of counting calories in versus energy out is a nuanced way of calculating the nutrients that you are consuming on a daily basis. Whilst calories can be an important diet marker for certain groups of people including athletes and obese individuals, fixating on numeracy over nutrients could lead to low energy, and nutritional deficiencies - so it’s counterintuitive to focus on how many star jumps in front of the telly you’ll need to burn off the canapés you tucked into the night before.

Focus on nutrition rather than calories (Pixabay)

For example, the number of calories contained in a small chocolate bar are comparable to the calories in an avocado, however avocado is chock with healthy fats, fibre, and vitamins including magnesium and B vitamins whilst a standard chocolate bar is high in sugar, preservatives and other unhealthy ingredients.

ADVERTISEMENT

By focusing on calories you could be missing out on a wide range of nutrients so whilst keeping in mind the recommended guidelines, (2,000 kcal for women and 2,500 kcal for men) focusing on obtaining 30 plants a week (which includes herbs, spices etc as well as standard fruit and veg) is a better route to optimal health.

The real causes of bloating and tummy discomfort

Gut health impacts virtually every part of physical health. The gut absorbs nutrients for things like energy production and metabolism, and a weakened or under-functioning digestive system could have a knock-on effect on the nutrients (including vitamin B12 and iron) that you are able to absorb.

Low stomach acid can be caused by a range of factors including long-term use of certain prescription medications, excess alcohol, age and thyroid issues and can lead to nutritional blind spot symptoms include bloating, burping and tummy discomfort. Taking one spoonful of apple cider vinegar daily may help to increase stomach acid to sidestep low stomach acid related deficiencies, and if you’re worried then speak to your GP who may be able to organise a blood test to check nutrient status of certain vitamins and minerals.

Chew food well

Eating is a basic human function, but mealtimes are an opportunity to be present and tune into your body’s needs. Granted practicing mindfulness can be a struggle during the non-stop festive season but striving to become more intentional about mealtimes by noshing distraction-free, chewing food well and focusing on flavour rather than the speed you chow down will help to increase nutrient absorption, whilst reducing bloating and other nutritional blind spot symptoms.

Don’t go on a raw food diet – do this instead

Swap a raw food diet for a warming casserole, like this tofu one which is made with bone broth (Pixabay)

You might assume that raw foods are superior to cooked but forcing down raw vegetables, nuts and seeds could be a one-way track to nutritional blind spots — and who really wants to eat tough-textured cold food in the depths of winter anyway? Instead focus on foods that are loaded with healing nutrients but easier to digest. Think generous servings of hearty veg-based stews and legume-rich soups and gelatinous bone broth.