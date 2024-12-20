'Blob-headed' fish and semi-aquatic mouse among 27 newly discovered species in Peru

A "blob-headed" fish and a semi-aquatic mouse are among 27 newly discovered species found in a remote region of the Amazon rainforest in Peru.

Scientists also encountered a new species of dwarf squirrel, salamander and short-tailed fruit bat during their expedition to the remote forest of Alto Mayo, according to the findings published by Conservation International.

The protected area in northern Peru is home to several ecosystems, indigenous territories and villages.

Among the discoveries was a new species of spiny mouse, eight types of fish, 10 types of butterfly and two new dung beetles.

The "blob-headed" fish that was found is "new to science" and is a type of armoured catfish, the report says.

The scientists had never seen a fish with an "enlarged blob-like head" before and the "function of this unusual structure remains a mystery", the paper continues.

Meanwhile, the new species of amphibious mouse was found in one patch of swamp forest in Alto Mayo.

The creature is from "a group of semi-aquatic rodents that is considered among the rarest in the world" and this particular species "may not occur anywhere else", the report says.

It comes as Trond Larsen, head of the Conservation International Rapid Assessment Program, which led the expedition, said the new species of dwarf squirrel was only 5.5in tall and "fits so easily in the palm of your hand".

He added it is an "adorable and beautiful chestnut-brown colour, very fast. It jumps quickly and hides in trees".

A new species of salamander, which can climb trees but spends most of its time in low vegetation and shrubs, was also found.

The species was "abundant" but only within a "small patch of unique white sand forest", the paper says.

The expedition was carried out in 2022 by a Conservation International team which involved 13 scientists, as well as local technicians and members of the Awajun indigenous group.

Mr Larsen said: "It was really fantastic to work so closely with the Awajun people.

"They have extensive traditional knowledge about the forests, animals and plants they live side-by-side with."

He added that another 48 species, which were found in the area, were potentially new but needed further study.

The scientists recorded a total of 2,046 species using camera traps, bioacoustic sensors and DNA sampling during the 38-day expedition.

Among them, 49 were classified as threatened, including the yellow-tailed woolly monkey.

Mr Larsen said the discoveries during the expedition reinforced the need to protect the area.

He continued: "Unless steps are taken now to safeguard these sites and help restore parts of the landscape... there's a strong chance they won't persist in the long term."