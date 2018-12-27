BlocBoy JB Also Thinks That Layzie Bone's Migos Diss Was 'Wack'

The reviews of Layzie Bone's Migos diss track "Let Me Go Migo" keep rolling in—and none of them are positive. BlocBoy JB jumped on Instagram to let people know that he thought Layzie Bone's shot at the world's current top rap group was "wack as fuck."



"Mane, this shit wack as fuck. I don't never in my—ever in my life hear this shit again. Mane, Layzie Bone shit," he said.

HotNewHipHop reports that it's the second time BlocBoy has trashed the track on social media. According to the website, the rapper said that he lost respect for the rapper while listening to the song.



"Ian Gone Lie I Just Lost All Respect For Layzie Bone Wit Dat Whacc Ass Shit," he wrote.

BlocBoy's distaste for the diss is just further evidence that he's Team 21 Savage. The artist behind i am > i was was among Layzie Bone's targets on the track and Savage already weighed in on the song and proclaimed it garbage. JB shared an image of Savage's latest album earlier this week on Instagram, praising his work.

