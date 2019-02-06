'Blood all over the place' after knife attack on tennis star, court told

A tennis star who was assaulted with a knife at her home has told a court there was "blood all over the place" in the aftermath of the attack.

At the trial of the man accused of the attack, Petra Kvitova described how she had opened the door because she was expecting a package.

Radim Zondra, the 33-year-old suspect, allegedly said he was there to inspect her boiler.

As they were checking the hot water in her bathroom, the two-time Wimbledon champion said she could feel that he was holding a knife to her throat from behind.

After grabbing the blade with both hands, she suffered injuries to tendons, all five fingers and two nerves, which needed almost four hours of surgery to repair.

Testifying via a video link to avoid facing the suspect, Kvitova said she was lying on the floor at one point.

"I was screaming, of course," she told the court in Brno. "There was blood all over the place."

After the 28-year-old offered the suspect money, he apparently accepted 10,000 Czech krona (£341) and left.

The incident happened at her home in Prostejov in the Czech Republic in December 2016.

Zondra, who has pleaded not guilty, faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted. He is currently serving a jail term for a different crime.

Kvitova reached the Australian Open final in Melbourne last month, losing in three sets to Naomi Osaka.

She won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014.