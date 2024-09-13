Blood test could detect heart disease in women sooner
Blood test could detect heart disease in women sooner
"It’s never too late to make changes and corrections," one expert noted.
High levels of lead were found in a dozen brands of cinnamon powder and spice blends, according to testing by Consumer Reports.
WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence.Two people are dead and a third critically injured after an attack near a safe consumption site and encampment in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday morning.In a media release late Thursday afternoon, Kingston Police said the violence unfolded at the encampment around the city's Consumption Treatment Services (CTS) and Integrated Care Hub (ICH) at 661 Montreal St."The victims, who were suffering injuries consistent with those caused by an ed
"It’s very hard for people to wrap their heads around death, especially someone choosing death."
The 62-year-old actor and comedian is one of the many celebrities to share their skin cancer diagnosis with fans.
More than half the global population doesn’t consume enough of seven nutrients critical for human health, according to a new study. Here’s how you can.
Arthritis Research Canada's Scientific Director Dr. Diane Lacaille discusses how advances in research are critical in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of the disease.
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) says a resident who died in August of brain inflammation had the eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus, a mosquito-borne disease that's rarely spread to humans.Like the West Nile virus, EEE is typically transmitted between wild birds and mosquitoes, according to OPH. It sometimes infects horses, hence its name, but is seldom passed on to people.Last month, OPH said there had only been three confirmed human cases in Ontario. As recently as Monday, Health Canada report
Eli Lilly’s experimental insulin that is injected just once a week is as effective as daily insulin injections for maintaining blood sugar levels in patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, researchers said on Tuesday at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes meeting in Madrid. In two late-stage trials, they compared blood sugar management over the course of a year with weekly injections of insulin efsitora alfa or daily injections of insulin degludec.
F2G said on Thursday it has raised $100 million from investors including AMR Action Fund, backed by large drugmakers such as Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, to help it develop treatments for infections caused by drug resistant "superbugs" or microbes. The funding also includes investment from Novo Holdings that holds a controlling stake in Novo Nordisk. The drug is being developed to treat invasive fungal infections including aspergillosis - a rare infection that is resistant to antifungal medication.
The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is able to raise $600 million to fight a surging mpox outbreak on the continent, the agency's head said on Thursday. The World Health Organization declared mpox a global health emergency in mid-August, after a new strain began spreading from the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring countries. "If you want to know if I'm positive that we can raise the $600 million, I will safely say yes," Jean Kaseya, director general of Africa CDC, told reporters.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most deadly forms of cancer.
Testimony has begun in a civil trial against a Virginia hospital that treats vulnerable children, its owner and its former medical director in a lawsuit filed by three former patients who allege they were touched inappropriately during physical exams. The lawsuit names the Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents, Universal Health Services and Dr. Daniel Davidow, the hospital's longtime medical director, as defendants.
A series of studies this year have pointed to possible explanations behind 'long COVID' - along with potential measures to treat it.
GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization said Friday it has granted its first authorization for use of a vaccine against mpox in adults, calling it an important step toward fighting the disease in Africa and beyond.
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Shares in Roche dropped to a two-month low on Thursday after an experimental weight-loss pill that carries high market hopes was linked to an elevated rate of temporary side effects in its initial test phase on humans. Roche shares were trading 3.5% down by 0940 GMT, the second biggest faller on the pan-European STOXX 600 index, after the company presented details on the trial with once-daily pill CT-996 late on Wednesday. According to a presentation at a meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Madrid, all 25 trial participants experienced mild or moderate side effects, or adverse events in industry parlance, including those that only received an ineffective placebo.
The woman was airlifted with life threatening injuries
Lucy Hale would not have achieved sobriety without the "love and support" of others as she reveals tips on how she maintains a healthy lifestyle these days.
The Manx Public Health Directorate urges parents to look out symptoms after cases are confirmed.
The investments are part of Lilly's ongoing commitment to expand production, especially for its top-selling diabetes and obesity drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, respectively. The company has committed over $20 billion since 2020 to build and expand its manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Europe. The company said it has invested roughly $800 million in its new facility in Kinsale, Ireland, which began manufacturing Lilly's obesity and diabetes medicines last year.