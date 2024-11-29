Blood Tribe elects new chief and council
Traveller Plaited Hair was voted in as the new chief of Kainai Nation, after receiving 22 per cent of the votes cast. He takes over from Roy Fox, who had been chief since 2016.
Traveller Plaited Hair was voted in as the new chief of Kainai Nation, after receiving 22 per cent of the votes cast. He takes over from Roy Fox, who had been chief since 2016.
Social media users sarcastically celebrated Donald Trump’s fictional victory in his discussion with Claudia Sheinbaum.
The president-elect fired off his traditional Thanksgiving rant on social media.
Many people in North Korea are suffering from malnutrition and much of the country lives in extreme poverty. Here's what daily life is like.
Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, are the primary driver of overdose deaths in the US
Elon Musk on Wednesday suggested retired Army Lt. Col Alexander Vindman “committed treason” and “will pay” after the former Trump impeachment witness accused the tech billionaire and close Trump ally of being unwittingly used by Russia. “Vindman is on the payroll of Ukranian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States,” Musk wrote on…
"It is about to be on and popping," the Texas Democrat told MSNBC's Chris Hayes.
When President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would recommend major cuts to the federal government in his administration, many public employees knew that their jobs could be on the line.
Trump’s future solicitor general calls for ‘unity’ as he pleads with Letitia James to throw out a $350 million ruling
Donald Trump's niece gave her thoughts on the "civil war" inside the Republican's transition team.
BERLIN (Reuters) -Russia's acts of sabotage against Western targets may eventually prompt NATO to consider invoking the alliance's Article 5 mutual defence clause, the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service said on Wednesday. Speaking at an event of the DGAP think tank in Berlin on Wednesday, Bundesnachrichtendienst chief Bruno Kahl said he expected Moscow to further step up its hybrid warfare. "The extensive use of hybrid measures by Russia increases the risk that NATO will eventually consider invoking its Article 5 mutual defence clause," he noted.
It’s “not at all” about “obeying an authoritarian in advance,” argued Barbara McQuade.
The Atlantic's Tom Nichols said the Alabama senator is peddling an "old saw."
Musk has firmly cemented his place in Trump’s inner circle
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
On a late Saturday afternoon, two days before U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatened tariffs on Canadian goods over migrants and fentanyl, the RCMP alerted U.S. Border Patrol about a group of people crossing illegally from Quebec into an area near Chateaugay, N.Y.Border Patrol agents initially spotted the group, but then lost them in the forests along these borderlands. Then, at about 7 p.m. ET, they found a white Acura with New Jersey plates parked on a dirt road near the border. The driv
The Fox News anchor dedicated a segment to Kamala Harris supporters on Thanksgiving Eve
The Liberal government has introduced a bill that would bring in a promised GST holiday starting next month — but it doesn't include the government's proposal to send $250 rebate cheques to certain Canadians.The omission of the promised rebate from Bill C-78, tabled Wednesday afternoon, appears to be an attempt by the Liberals to salvage the time-sensitive tax break without addressing calls to expand eligibility for the rebate cheques just yet.That omission almost certainly guarantees the bill w
President-elect Trump has asked New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) to drop her multimillion-dollar civil fraud case against him, citing a need to “cure” partisan divisions following Trump’s election victory. D. John Sauer, an appellate attorney whom Trump tapped for solicitor general, in Tuesday’s letter framed dropping the case as “necessary for the health of our…
President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office in January with a razor-thin GOP majority in the House of Representatives that offers Republicans barely any margin of error. Overnight Wednesday, one of two outstanding races in California tipped toward Democrats, giving Adam Gray a roughly 182-vote lead over GOP Rep. John Duarte in the inland 13th Congressional District in the San Joaquin Valley. In California's 45th Congressional District, anchored in Orange and Los Angeles Counties, Democrat Derek Tran has a roughly 600-vote lead over Republican Rep. Michelle Steel.
OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says while he supports the Liberal plan to give Canadians a GST break during the holidays, he won’t back the $250 rebate proposal unless the government expands eligibility to the most vulnerable.