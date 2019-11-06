Watch the Bloodhound LSR Break the 500-MPH Barrier

From Road & Track

This article, originally published September 30th, 2019, has been updated with video from the Bloodhound's latest South Africa test run.

Last year, the Bloodhound SSC effort, which aims to build the first car to exceed 1000 mph, was saved from administration by a British entrepreneur. The project was renamed Bloodhound LSR (for Land Speed Record), and now, the car and team have just pushed the car past the 500-mph mark for the first time.

The testing, which is taking place in a desert in South Africa, began in mid-October, with Royal Air Force pilot Andy Green at the wheel. Thirteen runs were planned, each 50 mph faster than the next, with a target of hitting over 500 mph. That's a hell of a lot faster than the Bloodhound's first test, a 200-mph run on a British runway undertaken in October, 2017.

Photo credit: Bloodhound LSR

The team's YouTube channel has been publishing footage from each run nearly every day, hitting milestone after milestone. Today, the car finally reached its goal, hitting a maximum speed of 501 mph:

The team previously ran to 461 mph on Friday. They planned on going for 500 mph later that day, but aborted the attempt after discovering some minor damage to the titanium shielding that shrouds the rear suspension. After that was fixed, Green took the car to 491 mph on Monday, before hitting the 500 goal today.

This test poses a unique challenge. The pneumatic tires used for the 2017 test have been replaced by solid aluminum discs, which eliminate the possibility of a blowout, but don't provide much grip. In fact, the Bloodhound team said in a press release that between 300 and 500 mph "[t]he grip from the wheels will fade faster than the aerodynamic forces build up, so this is likely to be the point where the car is at its least stable."

Andy Green is a braver man than I, which is what you'd expect from the only person to go supersonic without leaving the ground.



For this round of tests, the Bloodhound is powered by a Rolls-Royce EJ200 jet engine, which can provide nearly 10 tons of thrust. When the Bloodhound returns to South Africa in 2021 or 2022 to chase the 1000-mph mark, the EJ200 will be joined by a rocket propellant system.

Bloodhound is using this test to collect data on the car and prep for the eventual record run. For more insight on what's happening at the test site right now, it's worth reading this blog post from Green.

Photo credit: Bloodhound LSR

