Bloomberg steps in to cover US climate dues after Paris agreement exit

Michael Bloomberg was the centrist mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg will fund the UN climate change agency after the US withdrew from the Paris Agreement again, President Donald Trump announced. Bloomberg’s pledge ensures the UNFCCC remains operational, covering the 22% of its $96.5 million budget previously provided by the US for 2024-2025.

Bloomberg's intervention aims to ensure the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) remains fully funded despite the United States halting its contributions.

The United States typically provides 22 percent of the UNFCCC secretariat's budget, with the body's operating costs for 2024-2025 projected at 88.4 million euros ($96.5 million).

"From 2017 to 2020, during a period of federal inaction, cities, states, businesses, and the public rose to the challenge to uphold our nation's commitments -- and now, we are ready to do it again," Bloomberg, who serves as the UN Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions, said in a statement.

This marks the second time Bloomberg has stepped in to fill the gap left by US federal disengagement.

In 2017, following the Trump administration's first withdrawal from the Paris accord, Bloomberg pledged up to $15 million to support the UNFCCC.

