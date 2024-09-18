Bloomfield Township neighborhood working to replace lead, arsenic riddled wells

WXYZ-Detroit Videos

A neighborhood in Bloomfield Township has reached a critical point as an aging water system is threatening the integrity of water safety. Through routine testing, neighbors near E. Square Lake Road and I-75 were notified by the state that their water contains concerning levels of arsenic and lead and the wells they rely on need to be replaced. A little more than 200 homes in the South Bloomfield Highlands area have been a part of the community-maintained well water system since it was installed in the 1960s.

Latest Stories