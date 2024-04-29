Blow For Rishi Sunak As New Poll Gives Labour Huge Lead Ahead Of Local Elections

Kevin Schofield
·1 min read
Voters believe Keir Starmer is better placed to solve the UK's problems.
Voters believe Keir Starmer is better placed to solve the UK's problems. HANNAH MCKAY via Getty Images

Labour is maintaining its huge poll lead over the Tories just days before the local elections, a new poll has revealed.

Keir Starmer’s party is 18 points ahead of the Conservatives, according to the Survation research for ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

The poll also found that more than two-thirds - 69% - of voters believe “Britain is broken”, with Starmer the most trusted leader to fix it.

Some 23% said they backed Labour leader to solve the nation’s problems, with Boris Johnson second on 11% and Rishi Sunak trailing in third place on just 9%.

Meanwhile, the poll also found that immigration is only the fourth-most important issue for voters, behind the cost of living crisis, the NHS and the economy.

“The results suggest that if the Prime Minister hopes flights to Rwanda will help his election campaign take off, his chances of winning are likely to remain firmly grounded,” Survation said.

The poll’s findings will provide further ammunition for rebel Tory MPs who want to dump Sunak before the general election.

All eyes are on the local election results, with the Conservatives forecast to lost up to 500 council seats.

A lot hinges on the results of the mayoralty elections taking place in Tees Valley and the West Mindlands, where Tory incumbents Ben Houchen and Andy Street are trying to cling on to their jobs.

Related...

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • RFK Jr. hits back after Trump’s ‘barely coherent’ rant

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hit back at former President Trump following his “barely coherent” rant on Truth Social on Friday night targeting the independent presidential candidate. “When frightened men take to social media they risk descending into vitriol, which makes them sound unhinged,” Kennedy said Saturday in a post on the social platform X. “President…

  • This congresswoman was born and raised in Ukraine. She just voted against aid for her homeland

    U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, the first and only Ukrainian-born member of Congress, emerged early on as a natural advocate for supporting her native country in its war with Russia. The event in a hall just off of the town's main street was attended by eight of the nine GOP primary candidates, who were able to make their case to voters and county Republican officials one at a time during a meet-and-greet that also included short speeches by the candidates.

  • Is Trump guilty as charged? Just watch his behavior and he will tell you | Opinion

    Opinion by readers of The Fresno Bee: Letter to the editor on Trump’s trials and his body language.

  • Joe Biden Stings Trump At White House Correspondents’ Dinner: “Donald Has Had A Few Tough Days Lately. You Might Call It Stormy Weather”

    Joe Biden got in a few zingers at his rival Donald Trump, but he devoted a large part of his remarks to the serious threat to democracy. “Donald has had a few tough days lately. You might call it stormy weather,” Biden quipped, referencing Trump’s current hush money trial. The president also riffed on reports …

  • Ron DeSantis Reportedly Ready To Do What He Mocked Others For After Trump Meeting

    The Florida governor met with his one-time rival over the weekend, according to reports.

  • Lindsey Graham’s Whiny Trump Defense: Tiger Woods Paid Hush Money Too!

    CNNSen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) shrugged off the “catch-and-kill” scheme at the heart of Donald Trump’s hush-money trial on Sunday, claiming that it wasn’t a big deal because “a lot of celebrities” had done the same thing with the National Enquirer.CNN anchor Dana Bash, meanwhile, helpfully reminded the Trump sycophant that those celebrities weren’t running for president at the time.During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, Graham said that he believes the Supreme Court will likely send Tr

  • US buys 81 Soviet-era combat aircraft from Russia's ally costing on average less than $20,000 each, report says

    The US bought 81 Soviet-era combat aircraft from Kazakhstan for $1.5m.

  • ‘SNL’ Star Colin Jost Ends Brutal Roast With Heartfelt Biden Endorsement

    AFPAlthough Colin Jost is no stranger to solo stand-up comedy, most of America recognizes him best as part of a duo. He’s famous for being the straight-edged “Weekend Update” co-anchor on Saturday Night Live, working alongside the much raunchier, more dangerous Michael Che. How would Jost fare on his own? The answer, it turns out, is perfectly fine. His roast at Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner was nowhere near as brutal as Stephen Colbert’s famous WHCD roast in 2006, but it w

  • No, Trump’s legal woes aren’t helping him

    Former President Donald Trump has seemingly defied political gravity time and time again. This year, he clinched the Republican nomination for president while under four different criminal indictments.

  • What Trudeau's podcast appearances say about the Liberals' next ballot box question

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows Canadians aren't listening. He knows his defence against Conservative attacks over his signature climate policy isn't working, at least not yet. But he plans to keep trying. And while he's at it, his office is trying something new to get the Liberal government's message out. Trudeau recently appeared on four podcasts as he travels the country talking up the Liberals' latest budget, which he's pitching as a plan to inject more economic fairness into so

  • Calmes: That scowl. The gag order. Frightened jurors. Who's on trial, a former president or a mob boss?

    It's downright disturbing to contemplate the similarities between the Donald's hush money trial and that of an organized crime don.

  • How Trump’s second term could be different from his first

    Former President Trump’s pursuit of a second term in the White House could lead to an administration stocked with loyalists who are laser-focused on implementing Trump’s agenda and are willing to cater to his whims. Critics, including some who have worked closely with Trump, have expressed concerns that a second Trump administration would have fewer…

  • Potential Trump running mate JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr. have become so close that they text or talk on a 'nearly daily' basis: NYT

    Sen. Vance's loyalty to former President Trump has put him on the ex-president's list as a potential running mate, according to The New York Times.

  • Moskowitz slams Greene: ‘We won’t even let her name a post office. We’re not going to let her take out the Speaker’

    Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) said Sunday that he thinks Democrats would be inclined to save Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) from a potential ouster threat if Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) forces a vote on his removal. In an interview on MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” Moskowitz reiterated that Democrats would ultimately take their cue from House Minority…

  • How Justice Amy Coney Barrett drove the Supreme Court’s debate on abortion and Trump immunity

    Chief Justice John Roberts may emerge as the pivotal vote in two politically charged cases on abortion and presidential immunity the Supreme Court heard this week, but it was Justice Amy Coney Barrett who owned the arguments.

  • Long lines form and frustration grows as Cuba runs short of cash

    HAVANA (AP) — Alejandro Fonseca stood in line for several hours outside a bank in Havana hoping to withdraw Cuban pesos from an ATM, but when it was almost his turn, the cash ran out. He angrily hopped on his electric tricycle and traveled several kilometers to another branch where he finally managed to withdraw some money after wasting the entire morning. “It shouldn’t be so difficult to get the money you earn by working,” the 23-year-old Fonseca told The Associated Press in a recent interview.

  • The red flags that will tell us when China's actually ready to invade Taiwan

    Signs are growing that China could be readying for a showdown over Taiwan. These are the warning signs China experts closely track.

  • Echoing Their Client, Trump’s Lawyers Pursue an Absolutist Defense

    NEW YORK — Donald Trump is a thrice-married man accused of covering up a sex scandal with an adult film actor after the world heard him brag about grabbing women by their genitals. But when Trump’s lawyers introduced him to a jury at his Manhattan criminal trial this past week, they dwelt on a different dimension: “He’s a husband. He’s a father. And he’s a person, just like you and just like me.” That half-hour opening statement encapsulated the former president’s influence over his lawyers and

  • Putin’s War Will Soon Reach Russians’ Tax Bills

    BERLIN — President Vladimir Putin of Russia is about to institute a rare tax increase on corporations and high earners, a move that reflects both the burgeoning costs of his war in Ukraine and the firm control he has over the Russian elite as he embarks on a fifth term in office. Financial technocrats in Putin’s government are searching for new ways to fund not just an expensive war in Ukraine but also a broader confrontation with the West that is likely to remain costly for years. Russia is all

  • Editorial: Immune to logic: Donald Trump’s nonsensical argument before the Supreme Court

    Thursday, the American public witnessed — or heard, rather, given the Supreme Court’s stubborn refusal to allow cameras in its courtroom — a bewildering moment. We heard as the lawyer for a former president of the United States argued before our nation’s highest court that the president is effectively a king, above the law unless his immunity is stripped away by a complicated political ...