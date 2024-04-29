Blow For Rishi Sunak As New Poll Gives Labour Huge Lead Ahead Of Local Elections

Voters believe Keir Starmer is better placed to solve the UK's problems. HANNAH MCKAY via Getty Images

Labour is maintaining its huge poll lead over the Tories just days before the local elections, a new poll has revealed.

Keir Starmer’s party is 18 points ahead of the Conservatives, according to the Survation research for ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

The poll also found that more than two-thirds - 69% - of voters believe “Britain is broken”, with Starmer the most trusted leader to fix it.

Some 23% said they backed Labour leader to solve the nation’s problems, with Boris Johnson second on 11% and Rishi Sunak trailing in third place on just 9%.

Meanwhile, the poll also found that immigration is only the fourth-most important issue for voters, behind the cost of living crisis, the NHS and the economy.

“The results suggest that if the Prime Minister hopes flights to Rwanda will help his election campaign take off, his chances of winning are likely to remain firmly grounded,” Survation said.

The poll’s findings will provide further ammunition for rebel Tory MPs who want to dump Sunak before the general election.

All eyes are on the local election results, with the Conservatives forecast to lost up to 500 council seats.

A lot hinges on the results of the mayoralty elections taking place in Tees Valley and the West Mindlands, where Tory incumbents Ben Houchen and Andy Street are trying to cling on to their jobs.

