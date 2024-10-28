Blowing dust and dropping temps

Latest Stories
- Fox Weather
Geomagnetic Storm Warning issued after strong flare erupts from Sun
Those in the northern tier could be in for a Northern Lights show Sunday and Monday nights after charged particles were sent blasting from the Sun toward Earth in association with a strong solar flare.
- CBC
Searches for 2 missing men in northeastern B.C. suspended, RCMP investigations ongoing
RCMP say they have suspended the separate searches for two men who recently went missing in northeastern British Columbia.Jim Barnes was last seen on Oct. 18 when he went grouse-hunting with his dog near Groundbirch Forest Service Road near Chetwynd, B.C., about 60 kilometres southwest of Fort St. John.Sam Benastick, 20, was reported missing after failing to return home Oct. 17 from a 10-day camping trip in remote Redfern-Keily Provincial Park, about 250 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John.Cpl
- Miami Herald
Forecasters are tracking a potential storm that could form in the Caribbean this week
Hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.
- CBC
'A miserable experience': Rats overwhelming Old Ottawa East street
Swimming in toilets, scurrying through backyards and even interfering with a local badminton game — rats are once again plaguing part of the city, this time on one street in Old Ottawa East. Like people in several communities across Ottawa, Jamie Brougham and his neighbours have been dealing with the rats since the summer.He would walk out to his bird feeder, look down off his deck and see them congregating below it.That's when he began to lay traps. "[I caught] probably six, and I got one with
- USA TODAY
More storms brewing as historic hurricane season rolls on
Another storm threat could be brewing in the Caribbean as historically brutal Atlantic Basin hurricane season rolls into its final month.
- WESH - Orlando Videos
National Hurricane Center tags new disturbance in Caribbean Sea that could develop next week
- The Weather Network
Climate change impacts on Antarctica captured as 'moments etched in time'
A new, fine-art exhibit capturing climate change's influence on Antarctica seen as 'moments etched in time,' says global photojournalist and writer
- The Canadian Press
A Philippine town in the shadow of a volcano is buried in landslides it wasn't prepared for
TALISAY, Philippines (AP) — As a storm pounded his rural home below a ridge with rain and wind, Raynaldo Dejucos asked his wife and five children to stay indoors and keep safe from a lightning strike, slippery roads or catching a fever.
- The Weather Network
Ontario's blast of late-summer-like heat comes with wet, unsettled conditions
Ontarians will be treated to a blast of late-summer-like warmth for much of this week, but Thursday's Halloween forecast may require some extra attention, with rain chances looming across the region
- BBC
'Our cat was mauled by a fox - we nearly lost her'
The owners of Sula, a Bengal from Brighton, were handed a £3,500 vet bill.
- The Weather Network - Video
Which Canadian city holds the record for coldest Halloween?
Halloween can have a lot of tricks and treats when it comes to the weather. The Weather Network's Saphia Khambalia shares some of the Halloween weather records for Canada.
- The Weather Network
Classic fall wind scenario blows across Alberta on Sunday
Motorists in southern Alberta will need to keep a tight grip on the steering wheel Sunday as intense wind gusts of 80-100 km/h in some locales are expected
- CBC
Yellow bags now available for residents who want to stretch Ottawa's new garbage limit
The new yellow garbage bags needed to leave more than three items on pick-up days in Ottawa are now for sale at about 30 locations, the city says.A three-item garbage limit every two weeks started at the end of September. Residents who want to exceed it must buy the yellow bags, sold in packs of four for $17.60, or $4.40 each.There's no limit on recycling or compost bins, provided they're properly used.The city said in a news release Monday the bags are now for sale at 11 hardware stores, 13 com
- Fox Weather
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical trouble expected as last month of hurricane season nears
Start your day with the latest weather news. All eyes are on the Caribbean Sea as the final month of hurricane season nears. That is where forecasters are monitoring an area for potential development.
- The Hill
Opinion - The good news no one is talking about this election season
The solution to climate change is to switch from fossil fuels to clean energy; thanks to the Biden administration and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), clean energy is putting down deep roots in the economy.
- CNN
The vehicle collision death of a famous Wyoming grizzly bear was an accident, authorities say
The driver who struck and killed a famous grizzly bear south of Grand Teton National Park earlier this week was not speeding and the bear’s death was an accident, law enforcement officers said Friday.
- The Canadian Press
Canada on track to be world's third-largest wheat exporter in '24-25 crop year
CALGARY — Canada is on track to be the world's third-largest wheat exporter for the second year in a row as crop production in the prairie provinces continues to increase.
- Associated Press
On Navajo Nation, a push to electrify more homes on the vast reservation
After a five-year wait, Lorraine Black and Ricky Gillis heard the rumblings of an electrical crew reach their home on the sprawling Navajo Nation. In five days' time, their home would be connected to the power grid, replacing their reliance on a few solar panels and propane lanterns. It also means Black and Gillis can now use more than a few appliances — such as a fridge, a TV, and an evaporative cooling unit — at the same time.
- WESH - Orlando Videos
Tracking the Tropics: NHC monitoring area of interest in Caribbean as busy hurricane season continues
- Bloomberg
Cargill, Bunge Slow Soybean Buying on Stalled US Biofuels Policy
(Bloomberg) -- Agriculture giants including Cargill Inc. and Bunge Global SA are slowing their buying of soybeans due to uncertainty over US biofuels policy.Most Read from BloombergInside NYC’s Playbook for Getting Federal Grant FundsThe Tartarian CandidateThere Will Soon Be No Meatpackers Left in NYC’s Historic Meatpacking DistrictA Courtyard Apartment Building Designed for Southwest SprawlBooming Cambridge Exposes England’s Widening Wealth GapThe lack of guidance for a new clean-fuel tax credi