Blown away: Strong winds hilariously give grocery store sign a re-brand

One UK grocery store got a cheeky re-brand after strong winds hit Ceredigion, Wales.

The store, a branch of the UK chain Morrisons saw heavy gusts blow away the R, I, and S letters on the storefront, leaving behind a new name: Morons.

Over the weekend, a powerful storm hit the region, bringing heavy rain and winds up to 144 km/h, Metro reports.

While some took 'moron' as a negative review from Mother Nature herself, passerby Joshua Jones told Metro when translated to Welsh, 'moron' is a fitting name.

"I completely forgot it’s Welsh for 'carrot,’" he told the publication.

He's right: it's the plural, while 'moronen' is Welsh for a solo carrot.

Morrison's staff say they are working to repair the sign.

Meanwhile, on the weather front, things appear to have cleared and most residents who experienced power outages have been brought back online.

