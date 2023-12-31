Blue Alert canceled in NC after police officer shot in Greensboro. Here’s what we know

A Blue Alert that was issued Saturday night as part of a search for two men who allegedly shot a Greensboro Police officer has been canceled.

A Blue Alert is issued when a law enforcement officer has been seriously injured or killed and the suspect is considered a threat to others, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

TV stations WFMY and WXII reported an officer had been shot with serious injuries.

Police have not provided details on if the suspects were apprehended.

The following information was provided in the alert issued at 6:10 p.m. It was canceled at 7:52 p.m.

Greensboro Police said they were looking for two men in their early to mid-20s driving west of Greensboro on Interstate 40. They were last seen at a Sheetz gas station at 3202 Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax, which is west of Greensboro and not far from Piedmont Triad International Airport.

They are driving a black Chevrolet Equinox with North Carolina plate KKA-4332. The car also has a Hertz Car Sales plate on the front.

One of the men is wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants with a green and gray winter hat. The other suspect is wearing a jean jacket with gray sweatpants.

This is the first Blue Alert issued in North Carolina this year.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.