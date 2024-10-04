Blue alert issued in Hall County, Texas for a man suspected of injuring a police officer

Seth Altman

Texas authorities issued a Blue Alert early Friday morning, and a statewide manhunt has begun for a man suspected of injuring an officer, according to authorities.

Seth Altman, 33, who was last seen in Memphis, Texas, around 80 miles south of Amarillo, and is wanted in connection with the injury of a law enforcement officer.

Altman is "wanted for the involvement in the injury of an officer" by the Hall County Sheriff's Office, according to a Wireless Emergency Alert transmitted Friday morning.

Who is Seth Altman?

Altman is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and 220 pounds. He has blue eyes and red or auburn hair. He was last seen in the 200 block of South Fourth Street in Memphis around 11 p.m. Thursday wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous, reported News 4 San Antonio. If spotted, call 911 and do not approach him.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information is available.

