Blue Angels to headline Vero Beach Air Show this weekend
Blue Angels to headline Vero Beach Air Show this weekend
Blue Angels to headline Vero Beach Air Show this weekend
After sharing a new photo of Princess Charlotte in honor of her 9th birthday, people can’t believe who she looks like.
The former president made the chilling remark about the 2024 election to a Wisconsin newspaper.
Colorectal and gastro doctors share why you're going to want to ditch this habit immediately.
Taylor Swift was spotted wearing sky-high heels and a mini skirt while holding hands with Travis Kelce in Las Vegas.
A doctor who has been practicing on Prince Edward Island for a little more than two years is calling it quits.Health P.E.I. confirmed that Dr. Ching Ling Yoong will close her practice at the Parkdale Medical Centre in Charlottetown on May 6. In a statement to CBC News, Health P.E.I. says Dr. Ching Ling "provided care to between 400-500 patients and began work on P.E.I. in January of 2022. Those individuals are receiving letters advising them of the closure. Patients are being provided with free
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty ImagesThe relationship between members of the royal family and their clothes designers reached its apogee in the bond between Queen Elizabeth and her dresser, Angela Kelly. Kelly was the gatekeeper through which even family members had to pass to see Her Majesty in her declining years. She spent much of the last two years of her life with her and was at her bedside in her last days in Scotland. Even Prince Harry’s relationship with his grandmother was soured at one stage b
The late night host spots a report that the former president “really” doesn’t like.
An alleged confrontation between Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is being detailed in new reports that surfaced Tuesday. While filming the 2021 Netflix film “Red Notice,” the actors reportedly had a “huge fight” over Johnson’s repeated tardiness to set, according to sources who spoke with The Wrap. With the chatter spreading on Tuesday, a representative for Amazon MGM Studios ...
Blurred Out The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has shown off a CGI video of its vision of a lunar base, a vastly ambitious plan the country is hoping to realize in a matter of decades. The showy, albeit already dated-looking render shows plans for the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) a Chinese and Russian […]
TORONTO — Auston Matthews will miss the Maple Leafs' must-win Game 6 against the Boston Bruins. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said following today's morning skate the star sniper would be unavailable with Toronto down 3-2 in its first-round playoff series. Matthews was pulled from Game 4 with an illness and didn't play in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory in Boston with the Leafs facing elimination. The 26-year-old centre skated for about 30 minutes this morning before Toronto's playing group took the i
The former president left many confused with his rambling answer on Fox News.
Epidemic of questionable calls continues as the Dallas Stars’ Game 5 win over Las Vegas is marred by the refs
A law firm that has long defended Donald Trump’s campaign and businesses from employment lawsuits has abruptly asked to withdraw from a yearslong case over what it calls an “irreparable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.” The firm — LaRocca, Hornik, Greenberg, Rosen, Kittridge, Carlin and McPartland — has represented Trump’s political operation in numerous suits dating to his first presidential run, helping secure several settlements and dismissals and billing nearly $3 million in th
She shared her cancer diagnosis back in March.
WARNING: This story contains details of child sexual abuse.An Ontario woman has been acquitted of a sex crime against her teen stepson in Ottawa 40 years ago because the judge couldn't be sure that Canadians in the 1980s would have found it criminally immoral.It's a rare case because a woman stands accused, leaving the judge in a tough spot with little case law to lean on, according to a law professor who specializes in sexual offences. Still, Janine Benedet said it would have been helpful for t
Fox 2During an interview that touched on immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, a Detroit news anchor challenged Donald Trump to support his claim about rapidly falling crime in Venezuela—which fact-checkers have previously noted is false.In his interview with Fox 2 anchor Roop Raj, which will air in its entirety on Thursday, the former president closed with a shot at President Joe Biden regarding immigration, a topic that Trump has signaled he wants to use to help his campaign at the expense of
The far-right congresswoman received an awkward reminder during her tour of George Washington University.
The former president pronounced the word oddly over and over again as he invited a vegan restaurant owner onstage at a rally.
She went full 'Charlie's Angels' for a vacay with her daughters.
“The Late Show” host spots some alarming new proposals by the former president.