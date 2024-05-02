Blue Angels to headline Vero Beach Air Show this weekend

The Daily Beast

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty ImagesThe relationship between members of the royal family and their clothes designers reached its apogee in the bond between Queen Elizabeth and her dresser, Angela Kelly. Kelly was the gatekeeper through which even family members had to pass to see Her Majesty in her declining years. She spent much of the last two years of her life with her and was at her bedside in her last days in Scotland. Even Prince Harry’s relationship with his grandmother was soured at one stage b