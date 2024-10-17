'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Part 2: How to watch final season, premiere date, cast

The beloved crime procedural "Blue Bloods" is coming to an end after 14 seasons, wrapping up its run with a second set of final episodes.

The first 10 episodes of Season 14 were released in February and aired into May, at which point fans were left in suspense waiting for the second set. This week, the wait is finally over.

Episode 10 left off with the tensions brewing, as usual, between family and work life. While Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) tried to reconnect with his father, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) investigated a dirty cop and duo Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) spent their wedding anniversary going undercover at a rehab.

According to CBS, episode 11, called "Life Sentence" will pick up with the Reagan family again grappling with the convergence of their professional and personal lives as jury tampering allegations against Erin complicate Danny and Baez’s homicide case and Eddie’s bond to a child murder witness. Meanwhile, Frank clashes with Archbishop Kearns over the death penalty and Jamie joins forces with his nephew to recover his stolen car.

Episode 11 will also welcome guest stars Stacy Keach, Peter Hermann and Will Hochman to usher in part two of the season.

Here's how to watch the premiere of the "Blue Bloods" final season.

When does 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Part 2 premiere?

"Blue Bloods" Season 14 Part 2 will premiere on CBS on Friday, October 18, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Where to watch 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Part 2

The final eight episodes of the series will air on CBS. They will also be available on the CBS website or the CBS app, though you will need a cable provider login to access the new episodes.

New episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Paramount+, but subscribers of Paramount+ with Showtime can stream live on-demand.

Stacy Keach, Peter Hermann and Will Hochman guest star on the 14th season, part two premiere of "Blue Bloods" Friday, Oct. 18.

'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Part 2 trailer

'Blue Bloods' Season 14 cast

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan

Len Cariou as Henry Reagan

Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez

Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko-Reagan

Abigail Hawk as Abigail Baker

Gregory Jbara as Garrett Moore

Robert Clohessy as Sid Gormley

Steve Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco

Dylan Walsh as Peter Chase

Will Hochman as Joe Hill

Malik Yobaas Darryl Reid

Jennifer Esposito as Jackie Curatola

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Part 2: Final season premiere date