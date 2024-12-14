Blue Bloods Series Finale Recap: What Was Your Favorite Moment? And Were You Left Wanting More?

The following contains spoilers from the Season 14 finale of Blue Bloods— aka the well-watched, long-running CBS drama’s series finale.

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan did warn you.

As part of her recent TVLine video Q&A, Erin Reagan’s portrayer said of the series finale, “I think that fans will feel somewhat satisfied… but then you’re going to want more. There are these nuggets where people are going to be like, ‘Yes!!!’ And then the show’s over. It’s going to be bittersweet in some ways.”

Among the “Yes!!!!” nuggets showrunner Kevin Wade teased in October were “a welcome surprise for the audience with Jamie and Eddie, and Danny and Baez have a walk-off that I hope the audience… also finds to be a welcome surprise.”

Beyond those two events, there also was the kinda-stealth popping of a question, and one of Frank Reagan’s greatest face-offs ever.

Revisit some of the Blue Bloods series finale's biggest moments below, then grade the family drama's swan song and hit the comments with your thoughts.

BADILLO TRAGICALLY DIES

Kicking off the series finale was a series of shootings across New York City, by the members of united gangs who eventually issued a manifesto demanding amnesty for dozens of imprisoned or arrested brethren. Among the shootings’ targets were Eddie’s longtime partner, Officer Luis Badillo (who died soon after), a judge, and Mayor Chase (who took one in the shoulder but made it to the hospital).

THE MAYOR GIVES FRANK ‘THE KEYS’

Soon after being admitted to the hospital and about to enter surgery, Mayor Chase urged Frank to ignore any outreach from the interim mayor/Public Advocate, and instead do anything he needs to to do stop the shootings. “I’m handing you the keys [to the city]. You’re driving,” Chase said. “Get us out of this.” Frank in turn looped in Sid, Garrett and Abigail, who agreed he should “do his job” as always, but with an added “personal touch.”

JAMIE & JOE TEAM UP

Given that Eddie’s partner was among those killed during the gang shootings, Joe proposed to his uncle Jamie that they team up to chase some intel he got from a CI. Jamie was inclined to stay put at Eddie’s hospital bedside, but Joe argued, “It’s all hands on deck out there, and we’ve got a lot more deck than hands.”

FRANK VS. EDWARD JAMES OLMOS

Emmy winner Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica) guest-starred as Lorenzo Batista, the imprisoned father of the gang member who took the shot at the mayor. Veritably locked in the warden’s office with the commish, Batista tried to play 4-D chess with Frank, scoffing at his attempts to leverage flimsy evidence. But as the fascinating face-off played out, Frank brandished a trump card — he’d already convinced the feds to back out of their quid pro quo arrangement with Batista. Frank then suggested, as a father who’d lost a son, that Batista spare his Alejandro a trip on “the next train to Hell” by helping the cops bring him in, safely.

ERIN & JACK GET HITCHED (AGAIN!)

During another adorable walk-and-talk that rivaled last week’s revisiting of their first date, Erin suggested to Jack (who’d just done her dad a solid by getting the PC face time with a VIP convict) that since they “really do work well together,” why not put “both feet in” and remarry. But on the down low at City Hall, and then tell the fam after.

IT’S A DATE FOR DANNY/BAEZ!

In a grandfather-grandson heart-to-heart, Pops suggested to Danny that part of the reason he brings work home with him is he has no one to “not bring work home” to. That was all the nudge Danny needed to matter-of-factly ask longtime partner Baez is she wanted to grab some pizza for dinner that night.

Baez, with just the right amount of warm but knowing smile, nodded yes.

DANNY VS. CARLOS RAMIREZ

As with Frank versus Batista, “family” proved to be Danny’s way in to talk longtime adversary Carlos Ramirez into 1) letting daughter Amelia go to her bedroom, rather than be in the way of their standoff when Danny and Baez came knocking, and then 2) not take his life while kneeling in front of Danny, but instead offer a better (and living) example for his child.

FAREWELL TO ONE OF NEW YORK’S FINEST

At Badillo’s funeral, Frank invited the fallen officer’s mother to “please take a good look around you — Luis’ whole family is with you here today.” Eddie then delivered her late partner’s hat to the young boy Badillo had been spending time as a “Big Brother” with.

#JAMKO IS EXPECTING!

As everyone and anyone in the Reagan clan sat for what would be their final (televised!) Sunday dinner, one chair was empty — Eddie’s — because she was bringing something in from the car: her childhood high chair, which she and Jamie will use for the firstborn they are expecting!

THE FINAL (AND WELL-ATTENDED!) FAMILY DINNER

As Danny quipped, the family dinner table nearly needed more leaves added! Joining patriarchs Frank and Henry for this milestone repast were Erin with Jack and daughter Nicky… Danny with sons Sean and Jack… Joe Hill… and parents-to-be Jamie and Eddie.

#Jamko’s big news interrupted Erin’s reveal of her and Jack’s engagement, which they quietly decided to save for another time. Frank then launched into a few words, saying that “looking around this table, I’ve gotta say, I could not be more proud, or grateful.”

And as the Reagans launched into one final saying of grace, that is how Blue Bloods ended its 14-year, 293-episode run.

