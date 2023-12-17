Blue Bloods star Dylan Walsh joins SEAL Team

CBS Photo Archive - Getty Images

Blue Bloods star Dylan Walsh has joined the cast of SEAL Team for its upcoming final season.

Starring David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, the series follows the elite Navy SEAL unit Bravo Team as they train and undertake a wide range of dangerous missions.

According to Deadline, Walsh will play Captain Walch — an addition that's sure to change the dynamic of the existing cast. A recently appointed Commanding Officer of The Naval Special Warfare Development Group, Walch is described as "by the book but also politically-minded and may be clouded by his ambitions as he decides what to do with the Bravo Team."

The procedural drama will also see the return of stars Max Thieriot (Bates Motel), AJ Buckley (Supernatural), Neil Brown Jr (The Walking Dead), Jessica Paré (Mad Men) and Judd Lormand (American Horror Story).

The series moved from its original network CBS to streaming service Paramount+ for series six, which was a shortened 10-episode season.

After its shocking cliffhanger — which notably saw the demise of Thieriot's original character Clay Spencer — the show wasn't immediately renewed. Following a number of cancellation rumours, the future of the series was recently confirmed by Deadline — with the Bravo Team set to hang up their uniforms after season seven.

The season will reportedly go into production this month (December 2023), before airing next year, in 2024.

"For 6 seasons I have been blessed, fortunate and humbled to play such a dynamic and complex character as Jason Hayes on SEAL TEAM," said lead actor Boreanaz in a statement on Instagram, following news of the show ending.

"We are excited to get back to work on season 7 and look forward to telling more stories. To my dear SEAL TEAM family, a salute' sambuca three beans 'con la mosca', for all your exceptional efforts without which this series could not have been made."

SEAL Team streams on Paramount+ in the US, with UK fans getting it over on Sky.

