‘Blue Bloods’ And ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Among Shows Launching On M6+ After Paramount’s Pluto TV Inks Free Streaming Deal With French Broadcaster

Paramount’s Pluto TV and French broadcaster M6 have inked a programming deal that will see each provide content to the other’s digital platforms.

AVOD service Pluto TV will seed a dozen channels from its platform to RTL-owned M6, which will carry them on its M6+ catch-up and streaming service. There will be about 3,000 hours of content and titles include reality series Just Tattoo Of Us, animated show Yu-Gi-Oh! and U.S. procedural Blue Bloods.

In return, M6 will have six of its channels carried on Pluto TV, meaning shows including Zone Interdite, Turbo, and Les Marseillais drop on the free streamer.

As well as the editorial agreement, there is a commercial aspect to the M6-Pluto deal. The M6 Publicité ad sales unit will sell across the Pluto TV inventory. Paramount Advertising in France will also sell ads on Pluto alongside the M6 team.

Pluto TV is making numerous European moves. Last week it inked a deal with German soccer club Borussia Dortmund, becoming a shirt sponsor and launching a FAST channel dedicated to the team.

Speaking about the French deal, Olivier Jollet, Executive Vice President and International General Manager at Pluto TV said: “By combining [M6’s] strong presence in France with our FAST capabilities, we aim to create a dynamic and innovative model for the industry and consumers in France, as well as a blueprint for other markets.”

“We see this partnership as a chance to align with a key player and hope it will strengthen over time. Commercially, this partnership boosts M6 Publicité’s position in the French market, providing advertisers with even more attractive and complementary solutions,” added Henri de Fontaines – Member of Groupe M6 Executive Board in charge of strategy, streaming and distribution.

