Blue Bombers' Andrew Harris suspended after positive drug test

The Canadian Football League has suspended Winnipeg Blue Bombers star running back Andrew Harris for two games after he tested positive for a banned substance.

"I'm still in shock and disbelief at the news. I immediately thought there had to be some kind of mistake," Harris said in a statement released Monday morning.

"I am devastated by the idea of missing two important games with my teammates. More importantly, I want football fans and young athletes around this country to know that I have not and would never cheat."

The Canadian Football League said in a statement that Harris tested positive for metandienone, which is banned by the league and its players association.

Metandienone, also known as methandienone, is an anabolic steroid.

Harris told reporters at a news conference later in the morning that he had learned about the positive result three weeks ago and had been waiting for some decision from the CFL.

"It's been an emotional last few weeks … hard to focus on football. I've got to face the music and just try to move on from it," he said. "I would never intentionally cheat and I'm in a situation right now where I'm being questioned. And it hurts."

Harris broke down in tears at one point, burying his head in his palm as some of those teammates walked into the room to show their support.

The Bombers' football club said it fully supports the CFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs and has fully co-operated with the CFL.

"The Winnipeg Football Club also supports Andrew Harris through this extremely difficult and unfortunate situation. We look forward to Andrew rejoining us on the field," a statement from the team said.

Harris said he was taking a supplement but declined to identify it. Neither the league nor the team revealed the nature of the supplement.

Tested many times

"Throughout my four years playing here in Winnipeg, I have been drug tested more than any other player on our team to the point that it has become a running joke within our locker room," Harris, 32, said in his statement.

"This year alone I've been tested three times: The first time on March 1, 2019, in the off-season, followed by July 2 (blood and urine samples), and finally 10 days later on July 12 through a urine sample.

"Somehow on July 12, just 10 days after a test that came back completely clean, I was notified that I had tested positive for the first time in my career with very small trace of a banned substance."

John Einarson/CBC More

Harris said he was not using a banned substance for performance-enhancing purposes, nor was he aware he was taking any supplements with any banned substances in them.

"This is clearly a case of product contamination," he said, adding he believes he knows which supplement caused the positive test, even though it said it was made with all-natural ingredients.

"Obviously it wasn't and I'm taking full responsibility for the fact that I did take that."

Harris said the product was a male energy supplement that contains antioxidants, multivitamins and natural testosterone enhancers.

In Canada, nutritional supplements are required to be packaged with labels that clearly state their ingredients, said Dean Kriellaars, a University of Manitoba physical therapy professor and anti-doping expert.

